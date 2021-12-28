ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draya Michele Makes A Public Plea To Get Her Savage X Fenty Contract Back In 2022

By Marsha Badger
 1 day ago

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Looks like Draya Michele is on a mission to recapture her Savage X Fenty bag in 2022. The model and entrepreneur took to her Instagram stories with a post that said, “I would like my @SavagexFenty deal back in 2022. Just wishful thinking.”

The Shaderoom caught wind of the written intention and reposted it on their page. Once Michele saw the post, she weighed in a little more.

She wrote, “The thing about it is I’m human and I make mistakes but the only difference between me and everyone else is my mistakes were made in front of the world as well as my consequences. I definitely learned a lot from this experience and I was adamant about making sure my apology was as loud as a harmful comment. I played myself, made triggering comments, was reprimanded, and apologized All in front of all of y’all. That’s growth. Bouncing back.” Michele lost her Savage x Fenty contract after she made light of
Megan Thee Stallion’s domestic violence case by glorifying a relationship that would result in getting shot in the foot. During an appearance on the Wine and Weed Podcast she said, “I predict that they (Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez ) had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this snapped-esque type of road and I’m here for that. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.” Soon after the podcast episode went live, Michele was met with tons of scrutiny, which eventually led to her contract with the mega lingerie retailer being terminated. Although she apologized for her crass comments, it didn’t land her in Savage X Fenty’s good graces. We’re not sure if her public apology is enough to snag her contract back, but you can’t blame a girl for trying!

