ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Baby news! 9th endangered right whale calf born this season

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAEDp_0dXUVHhn00
Right whale mom “Tripelago” was spotted the day after Christmas seven miles east of Jekyll Island, in Georgia with her new calf. (New England Aquarium)

BOSTON — Some baby news from the New England Aquarium.

Right whale mom “Tripelago” was spotted the day after Christmas, seven miles east of Jekyll Island in Georgia, with her new calf.

Tripelago is 26-years-old. Researchers says she has been seen every year since she was born, with the exception of 2014.

The aquarium says that at the start of winter, pregnant North Atlantic right whales head to warmer Southeastern waters to give birth. December through March, is known as calving season.

Nine right whale calves have now been born this season.

“With an estimated 336 whales left, researchers at the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life are working diligently to learn more about and protect this species, from right whale biologists conducting research via boats and planes to working in the laboratory to study their health and hormones,” the aquarium said in an updated statement.

ACCOL’s Right Whale Research Team tracks the age of whales, the birth of calves, and event like vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglements in a catalog.

You can take a look at all of the recent sightings by clicking on New England Aquarium’s website.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coronavirus: 3 lions at New Orleans zoo test positive

NEW ORLEANS — Three African lions at a New Orleans zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. The Audubon Zoo announced in news release that Arnold, Asani and Kali tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The zoo’s animal care staff made the determination after noticing the lions coughing and suffering from nasal discharge, according to the release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cleaning service worker attacked by tiger at Florida zoo

NAPLES, Fla. — A cleaning service worker was attacked by a tiger at a southwest Florida zoo on Wednesday, authorities and zoo officials confirmed. According to a news release from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, after the Naples Zoo had closed to the public at 4:30 p.m. EST, a third-party cleaning service worker contracted by the zoo entered an unauthorized area near a male tiger named Eko that was inside its enclosure. The company typically cleans restrooms and the gift shop but not the animal enclosures.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
69K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy