Make 2022 the year you get organized. We break it down, room by room, for all living spaces. (And we talk where to sell + donate!) On the eve of a New Year, we’re reminded just how many of us are looking to 2022 to be the fresh and vibrant start that we’ve been waiting for. New beginnings are always so exciting (and yes, sometimes scary!) and this week, we’re going to kick ours off by looking within. Not within ourselves — although that’s always a good idea — but rather, within our living spaces. In this episode, we’re taking a long look inside our homes or apartments — or whatever space you call home — and assessing what’s really serving you, and what you might need to get rid of.

