Reanna Cruz

 1 day ago

Join NPR Music for an online listening party celebrating a year of non-stop Latin bangers. Two members of...

iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
Elle

Finding Liberation Through Joni Mitchell’s Music

There is an irrepressible truth to Joni Mitchell’s music that you can hear even without listening. You need not necessarily pay attention to the lyrics to understand what she’s singing about. Regardless of the artist, a cornerstone of music is its ability to communicate emotions, which Mitchell does with ease both indirectly through her tones and tunings, but especially through the candid tales of her life, observations, and the hard-won lessons she sings of. And it’s precisely that accomplishment that makes her a rightful recipient of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, an award bestowed on icons and changemakers of the performing arts. Attending the event became a personal pilgrimage, as Mitchell’s music has been such an ever-present guide throughout the course of my life.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Fiona Maura Rides Into The Indie Scene With “Motorcycle” Music Video

Nashville-Tenn.– Dream pop songstress Fiona Maura rides into the indie music scene following the success of the ambient debut single Motorcycle with the release of her thrilling official music video. (Click HERE to watch.) The song is also available everywhere digitally. Spotlighting Fiona and her teams’ fearless and daring...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Npr Music#Reggaeton#Latino#Chisme
NME

Unknown Mortal Orchestra drop instrumental slow-burner ‘SB-09’

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have shared their annual Christmas track for 2021: a sprawling, pseudo-tropical slow-burner titled ‘SB-09’. The instrumental song is, as its title suggests, the ninth instalment of the New Zealand psych-rockers’ yearly ‘SB’ series. But despite its towering length, year’s edition actually comes as one of the series’ shortest – for reference, ‘SB-03’ is the shortest, clocking in around 12 minutes, while ‘SB-05’ takes the cake for the longest with its runtime nearing 28 minutes.
MUSIC
NPR

Our Favorite Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts Of 2021

As we inch towards the end of year two of the pandemic, the literal Tiny Desk — the one that belongs to Bob Boilen himself — remains empty in the NPR HQ. It's hard to think of a place where so many people once gathered to celebrate and dance and sing along to their favorite artists as being lonesome — but in spirit, the Tiny Desk has been all over the world. From a high school in Virginia to an avant-garde studio in Melbourne to a performance space in Lagos to a room full of family in Madrid, the Tiny Desk has never been more regionally expansive as it was this year.
MUSIC
NYLON

The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, we at NYLON are already looking ahead to the new year. With the live music industry more or less back on its feet, 2022 is already looking to be a stacked year of releases from our favorite veteran artists, indie breakthroughs, and the moment’s biggest pop stars. The grind doesn’t stop — and in 2022, it’s only getting crazier. Below, find the 18 album releases we’re most looking forward to, from Avril Lavigne’s pop-punk return and Mitski’s long-awaited third album, to very possibly new music from Kendrick Lamar and Sky Ferreira.
MUSIC
CBS News

Beethoven's Ninth: The coda to an epic life in music

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) was a composer of extraordinary gifts, but a lifetime of maladies – including the almost-total loss of his hearing – threatened his ability to write music. He would overcome thoughts of suicide to compose his masterwork: the Ninth Symphony and its optimistic final movement, "Ode to Joy." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Jan Swafford and conductor Marin Alsop about Beethoven's incredible triumph over terrible mental and physical suffering; and with a hearing specialist who has created a simulation of how Beethoven actually heard his music.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
NPR

Penélope Cruz

Cruz stars in Pedro Almodóvar's new film 'Parallel Mothers.' She plays Janis, a single woman around the age of 40, who unintentionally became pregnant. Janis is thrilled to be pregnant, but in the maternity ward, she's roommates with a teenager who is very unhappy about having a baby. Cruz spoke with Terry Gross about how emotional the film was to make, and her own experience of becoming a mother.
MOVIES
NPR

Toast Of The Nation 2022

As we mark another 365 days around the sun, it's time for some reflection and glorious celebration. This year we have a whole lot to be thankful for, including our ability to enjoy live music again. For our annual Toast of the Nation party, we present five powerhouse performances: The...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

