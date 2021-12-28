ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AFC playoff standings after NFL Week 16

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100uwE_0dXUUvXI00

Here are the updated AFC playoff standings after Week 16. The Steelers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs drop them to the No. 11 spot and well out of the playoff picture with two games to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJvGY_0dXUUvXI00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoWfX_0dXUUvXI00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

3-Bengals (9-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9ATQ_0dXUUvXI00

4-Bills (9-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGVPn_0dXUUvXI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sMPN_0dXUUvXI00
The Indianapolis Star

6-Patriots (9-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5Jv7_0dXUUvXI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQ8Fk_0dXUUvXI00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On the bubble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZSrI_0dXUUvXI00
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Patriots#Bengals#American Football#Afc#Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: A very big day coming at Halas Hall

For the moment, the Chicago Bears could enjoy a rarely-seen win. Veteran quarterback Nick Foles took the start for Chicago against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 and led an improbable, late, game-winning drive. With the Bears down by seven, Foles swiftly led the Bears offense down the field and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy