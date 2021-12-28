AFC playoff standings after NFL Week 16
Here are the updated AFC playoff standings after Week 16. The Steelers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs drop them to the No. 11 spot and well out of the playoff picture with two games to go.
Here are the updated AFC playoff standings after Week 16. The Steelers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs drop them to the No. 11 spot and well out of the playoff picture with two games to go.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Comments / 0