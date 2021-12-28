Libya parliament suspends session without crisis breakthrough

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Libya is supposed to hold presidential elections on 24 December, a key milestone in a long UN-led process intended to unify the country. However, it’s not clear if the polls will take place at all. With days to go, nearly three million people were registered to vote but there was still no final list of candidates. Among those who have thrown their hat in the ring are Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes committed during the revolution that overthrew his father 10 years ago), Khalifa Haftar (commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army, which in 2019 and 2020 led an assault on the capital, Tripoli), and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the country’s current interim prime minister. All three have faced challenges to their right to run, and Human Rights Watch has expressed concern over whether the elections can be free and fair. While international leaders continue to push for a vote next week, there are real fears – especially following clashes this week in the south – that the polls, or the results, could lead the country back into exactly the kind of widespread violence it is still trying to recover from.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 12 DAYS AGO