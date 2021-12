LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The rundown on Wednesday's top performers following the first day of practice in preparation for Sunday's Under Armour All-America Game. Coming into practice number one and setting the tone was Devon Campbell as our Alpha Dog. The Arlington (Texas) Bowie offensive lineman showed his versatility lining up and down the line taking reps. He is a powerful built player with very good quickness and snap off the ball. You couple that with a powerful punch and playing with good pad level it’s easy to see why he is an elite prospect. In 1 on 1’s Campbell lined up at right tackle, right guard and center without missing a beat and winning all his reps. The No. 10 prospect nationally in the 247Sports composite has a very bright future ahead of him. Texas and Oklahoma are battling down the stretch for his signature.

FOOTBALL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO