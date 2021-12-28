ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emery County, UT

Bus turns over in Emery County, injuring 20

By Brandon May
 1 day ago

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Late Monday night, a Greyhound Bus crashed traveling west on I-70 near mile marker 112 in Emery County, sending more than half of its passengers to the hospital.

According to reports, the bus veered off the right side of the roadway, traveling approximately 100 yards before overturning. Officials say the bus was occupied by approximately 37 passengers and the driver.

TRAGIC: Car crash kills family of 6, including 3 from Spanish Fork

Authorities say ambulances from Carbon, Emery, Wayne, Sevier, and Sanpete Counties were dispatched to the scene as well as fire and search and rescue personnel. Officials say 20 persons were transported to area hospitals with injuries varying from serious conditions to minor, but none of them appear to be life-threatening.

Officials are still investigating to determine what caused the incident. The scene is clear but crews are working to remove the bus.

