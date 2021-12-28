ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sales tax revenue helps boost Sedgwick County budget

By Steve Mc Intosh
Sedgwick County Commission Chair Pete Meitzner tells KMNSS News county finances are in good shape as 2021 comes to end. He says "we finished OK, within our budget". He says officials expected sales tax revenues to go down because of the pandemic, but they actually increased. Meitzner speculates that people decided to shop locally.

Meitzner tells KNSS News he is "optimistic" about the coming new year. He says he thinks most people are making their own decisions when it comes to dealing with COVID-19. He believes shutdowns and limitations on local businesses were "very, very harmful".

Meitzner commented during his weekly chat with Steve and Ted in the Morning on KNSS.

