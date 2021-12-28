Councilman Marks: Do everything possible to keep public schools open

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday issued the following statement urging Baltimore County Public Schools to remain open in January:

“As an educator, I saw firsthand the impacts of long-term virtual learning on our kids. Kids belong in classrooms.

“We need to do everything possible to keep public schools open, and only shut down buildings where there are extreme circumstances, such as school-wide outbreaks, when advised to do so by health experts, or major staff shortages.

“I appreciate the many conversations I have had over recent days with other county leaders, as well as with representatives from our hospitals. They are overwhelmed, and we should focus on increasing the supply of testing and other resources to guide the county through the pandemic.”

Last week the Maryland State Department of Education also urged continued, full-time in-person learning .

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

