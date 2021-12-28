ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin man charged with throwing woman into wall, choking her on Christmas day

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD — A Wisconsin man is accused of throwing a woman into a wall, choking her and kicking in a bathroom door on Christmas day, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Zovan Rayshawn Raymond, 27, of Milwaukee, faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge and related misdemeanors.

Officers were sent to a St. Cloud apartment Dec. 25 after a 911 call was placed but the caller did not communicate, according to the criminal complaint.

A woman at the scene told police Raymond followed her to her friend's apartment then threw her into a living room wall and kicked in the bathroom door when she ran there, the court record said.

The woman said Raymond then dragged her out of the bathroom and choked her. When she ran out of the apartment Raymond chased her around the building, the woman said.

Officers saw the bathroom door broken off its frame, according to the complaint, and the woman had visible scratches on her neck and face, the complaint said.

Another woman in the apartment told police she saw Raymond throw the woman into the wall and said Raymond pushed her and her child. When Raymond saw her calling 911 he threatened her, the complaint said.

Raymond denied a physical altercation occurred.

He was booked in Stearns County Jail and his first court appearance was Tuesday.

