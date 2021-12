Newswise — Think you have a hard time staying healthy during the holidays?. Try sliding down every chimney on every house in the whole world. Do it all in one night ― a frigid, winter night at that ― carrying a sack full of toys and coal while riding a mountain of pressure (better hope those “naughty/nice” spreadsheets have been thoroughly proofread). And your only refreshments are millions of cookies and gallons of milk your followers insist on putting out for you, which doesn’t do much to help what doctors tell you is a worsening weight problem.

