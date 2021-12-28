ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sound Feelings Toothbrush Proven Superior to Modern Toothbrushes

By Sound Feelings
The Press
The Press
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Original Toothbrush Design Proven Superior to Modern Toothbrushes. TARZANA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

These Aesthetic Toothbrushes Are Made of Biodegradable, Corn-Based Plastic

If you’re on the search for eco-friendly alternatives for your oral care routine, HAYAN has you covered. Recognizing the demand for everyday products that are both sustainable and aesthetically pleasing, the new South Korean label has launched the No.001 Pistachio Green Toothbrush made out of biodegradable, corn-based plastic. For...
ASIA
arcamax.com

Gadgets: Hanasco's Sonic Electric Toothbrush has excellent power

The Hanasco Sonic Electric Toothbrush sure makes brushing teeth easy and effective. The handheld rechargeable toothbrush is recommended for 13 years and older. It comes in four colors, each with a matte finish and a comfortable grip. Once turned on, it brushes with a powerful 38,000 vibrations per minute for micro-brush sonic dynamic cleaning. And according to Hanasco, the Sonic Electric Toothbrush "can drive fluid deep between your teeth and along the gum line for exceptional cleaning."
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

9 best electric toothbrushes that keep teeth healthy, bright and pearly white

The toothbrush has come a long way since it was electrified. Currently, there is a dizzying array of technologies loaded into the humble handheld and they come packed full of patents, which have resulted in turning the act of buying a toothbrush into a serious investment.Many are now connected, turning them into “smart” brushes that can provide helpful feedback about how efficient your time in front of the bathroom mirror has been, but this has really pushed up the prices of these brushes.The language manufacturers use can be a little confusing, from micro-vibrations to sonic pulses, but what really matters...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toothbrushes#Design#Nimbus#Colgate#Reach
newbeauty.com

Laneige Just Reformulated Their Best-Selling Sleeping Mask

Fans of the top-selling Laneige Water Sleeping Mask would agree there’s virtually zero modifications necessary to the before-bed step, but the geniuses behind the Korean-bred skin-care brand won’t stop until they achieve perfection—and that they did. Back and better than ever—don’t worry, it still has the same...
SKIN CARE
LiveScience

Are electric toothbrushes better than manual toothbrushes?

Dentists and their patients have long asked the question: are electric toothbrushes better than manual toothbrushes? While the answer will come down to personal taste, budget and people’s access to the latest dental technology, science has come up with a clear answer to the quandary. But, as with many...
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

The Electric Grout Cleaning Machine: Clean your grout without being on your hands and knees with a toothbrush

NEWS – How does ANYONE have the time to clean their grout when you have to do it on your hands and knees with a toothbrush? Nope. Just nope. But Grout Groovy! came up with its clever Electric Grout Cleaning Machine which allows you to clean your grout standing up. You can use it with soap and water to clean (or use your favorite cleaner according to The Grommet website).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
snntv.com

Why an Electric Toothbrush is the Great Christmas Gift?

Originally Posted On: https://shop.usmile.com/blogs/oral-care/why-an-electric-toothbrush-is-the-great-christmas-gift. Christmas is almost approaching, which means that holiday shopping has begun in earnest. Consider their smile if you’re still looking for the right present for that special someone. Why not offer them something that they can use throughout the year?. Unlike a bike, an item...
DRINKS
Popculture

Urgent Coca-Cola Recall Impacts 2 Sodas and 3 Juices That Need to Be Thrown Out ASAP

The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It's the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent shampoo recall: Stop using this dangerous shampoo immediately

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a new product recall after finding traces of benzene in some of its dry shampoo sprays and other spray products. This is in addition to the Secret deodorant and Old Spice recall from about a month ago, which includes several other products that might contain traces of benzene. If you have any of the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, Old Spice, or Hair Food sprays in the recall list, you should stop using them immediately.
SKIN CARE
Daily Voice

Shampoo, Conditioner Products Recalled Due To Levels Of Cancer-Causing Chemical

A company is recalling a variety of dry conditioner and shampoo spray products from well-known brands after testing found unexpected levels of a carcinogen. On Friday, Dec. 17, Procter & Gamble Company announced the recall of certain aerosol spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless, along with previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food.
SKIN CARE
Emporia gazette.com

Hairspray products recalled for cancer risk

Before your next hairstyle check, double-check which product you're using. It could include a cancer-causing chemical. The Food and Drug Administration advises Proctor & Gamble is recalling several well-known brands of aerosol dry conditioner sprays and dry shampoo sprays. The names include Aussie, Herbal Essence and Pantene, all in aerosol cans.
SKIN CARE
Lifehacker

Throw Out These Procter & Gamble Hair Care Products With Cancer-Causing Chemicals, FDA Says

Only a few weeks after recalling a variety of their aerosol antiperspirants, the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) has now issued a voluntary recall of some of its aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner sprays, according to a notice from P&G posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website. The recalled products contain benzene—a chemical that, when found at high levels, can cause cancer. Here’s what to know about the recall.
HAIR CARE
CNET

Best hair growth products for 2021

Growing your hair out can be an exercise in patience, but special hair growth products can take some of the frustration out of the process (and maybe even speed things up). Whether you're searching for a hair growth serum, hair growth supplement or other treatment, you'll find tons of hair growth products claiming to target issues like hair thinning, hair loss or to boost overall hair health. But I spoke with dermatologists to find out what to skip and what's actually worth trying.
HAIR CARE
The Jewish Press

Procter & Gamble Recalls 30 Spray Hair, Deodorant Products

The mammoth Procter & Gamble household products company announced this weekend that it is issuing a recall for some 30 aerosol spray hair products due to a cancer-causing chemical ingredient. Other brands likewise issued a recall for similar items. The affected products are packaged in aerosol cans,” the company said...
HAIR CARE
WYTV.com

12 best lip balm brands

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lip balms help moisturize the skin and include generous additional benefits ranging from protection against UV rays to adding a hint of color to your lips. The products can present differently on skin types because skin types often impact how the color shows up and stays on the skin. Consider talking to your dermatologist to discuss any specific concerns or areas of interest. Lip balms are a helpful way to improve the health and integrity of your skin during the span of your busy days.
MAKEUP
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
30K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy