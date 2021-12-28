Boyne City's Hoth leads Rambler football back in Player of the Year season

BOYNE CITY — Bobby Hoth wasn’t exactly eased into his Boyne City high school football career.

While it doesn’t happen often, Hoth started his football career as a freshman at the varsity level, physically ready to compete with the likes of some opponents that would head on to the college ranks the following year, not their sophomore campaign.

But more so than just the physical part of the game, Hoth was ready to lead, even from a young age on some teams that hit a rough patch in Boyne's rich football history.

“I was always looking for the leader of the team and I kind of put myself in that role to be the leader,” said Hoth. “Those years taught me more than they motivated me.”

Those first two years of Boyne football for Hoth were a bit tough from a team aspect. The Ramblers went 3-6 and 4-5, with a freshmen and then sophomore Hoth as one of its leaders.

Then things took off, with back to back district championship appearances, three playoff wins in the last two years and a Leaders Division Northern Michigan Football Conference title.

Behind it all was Hoth, back with the group of players he grew up with and grew up leading.

“He was a great leader for our program,” said Boyne City coach Dave Suttle. “I don’t think it was just the team. That was the thing that set him apart from kids in the past and even some we had on the team. We had a lot of really good kids and good leaders, but he led the program for us, which was unique. Everything he always did was always about the program.”

Hoth had great examples to look to growing up, with a great support staff at home and two older sisters that shined throughout the Boyne athletic program during their high school careers in Hannah and Katie.

"They were always my No. 1 supporters in every sport," said Hoth. "They’re always pushing me in whatever it be. To get up for a workout in the morning or take me to a workout before I could drive."

Well before his high school playing days, Hoth’s first introduction to Boyne City football came back in the 2014 season when the Ramblers finished 12-1 and ended the season in the state semifinals, led by the likes of Maceo Vroman, Mac Alexander, Max Cuper and Area Player of the Year, Luke Sage.

“My sisters were in high school then, so I was around a lot of them,” said Hoth. “How they treated each other, they were all brothers and I just loved how they played football. The whole 2014 team that went through Boyne City.”

Now, with Boyne back on the winning track, things have gone full circle for Hoth, with a conference trophy hoisted, young players looking up to him and now a 2021 Petoskey News-Review Area Player of the Year honor as well.

When Hoth did first begin with the Ramblers – on teams where talent wasn’t as plentiful of the past couple years – he lined up everyone on the field.

From every running back position, to split out wide and the slot. He played safety and linebacker and rushed the passer on defense. He was needed everywhere.

“From year to year, depending on what we needed, we could move him around a bit,” said Suttle.

Then, in the past two years, talent caught up to Hoth and he could finally get comfortable in the lead back role.

“Putting him at tailback, we knew he was a guy that could carry it 15 times a game or I think he had a couple games in the 30s,” said Suttle.

And when the Ramblers lined up on offense, there was no guessing needed from opponents, they knew No. 8 was getting the ball often and they still couldn’t stop him.

Hoth ran for just over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns, while finishing his last two years with 2,318 yards and 34 scores on teams where there were plenty of mouths to feed.

As big of a playmaker he was on offense, he echoed that play as an outside linebacker on defense, finishing the year with 70 tackles, 14 for a loss and had a hand in five takeaways.

“All throughout my career of football, I’ve never really favored one side of the ball,” he said. “It’s all football to me, so it’s all good.”

Bigger than favoring a positon, a side of the football or even stats were the winning seasons that came over the past two years, with Boyne City’s offense back to averaging over 35 points a game and the defense consistently holding opponents to 14 points or fewer.

Hoth knew that he couldn’t get it done by himself and Suttle and the rest of the coaches always knew they could count on Hoth when they weren’t around.

“I’ve spent many of nights at 10:30 p.m. trying to get them out of the weight room with Bobby leading the way on that,” said Suttle with a laugh. “The great part about Bobby was, he wasn’t going to work out by himself. When he went to workout, he was bringing two or three buddies with him. He understood the fact that, ‘I’m only going to be as good as people around me.’”

For Hoth, it was easy. The guys around him loved it as much as he did.

“I came in and the teams I was on weren’t the greatest football teams you’d say, but it was a goal of mine to recreate the winning culture at Boyne,” said Hoth. “Everybody on this team loved to compete, no matter what sport it is, we compete. It could be as simple as a board game, but all of us want to win. That was kind of the key.”

As one would expect, a player with Hoth’s intangibles and leadership qualities comes highly regarded and Hoth recently made the decision to commit to Hillsdale College to play football next fall.

Like early in his high school career, Hoth isn’t sure if he’ll end up at running back or safety or wherever with the Chargers.

One thing is certain, though, Hoth will be missed around the Rambler program next season.

“I wish him the best,” added Suttle. “I know we’re going to miss him because he definitely left an imprint on our program.”

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny