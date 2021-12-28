ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Souladay

By Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Extends Agency Services To Represent HoneyDrip.com Creators To Brands. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse...

www.thepress.net

The Press

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER TO ACQUIRE ETANCO GROUP

Submits binding offer to acquire leading European building product solutions company, for purchase price of €725 million (approximately $818 million(1)) Expands market position, geographical reach and portfolio of building solutions in Europe. Provides entry into new commercial building markets. Expected to be accretive to earnings within first full fiscal...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Slice Announces Plans to Hire 800 People Next Year

Indian FinTech Slice on Tuesday (Dec. 28) said it’s planning to hire almost 800 new employees next year, canvassing its operations, design, product and engineering departments, according to a Business Standard report. “At Slice, we are constantly looking for young talent, whether that are freshers just out of graduate...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Cmgr#Honeydrip Com
martechseries.com

ASSA ABLOY acquires Małkowski-Martech in Poland

ASSA ABLOY has acquired approximately 85.7% of the shares in Małkowski-Martech S.A. (“the Company”), from the Małkowski family, through an off-market transaction. The purchase price for the 85.7% of the shares in the Company amounts to approximately MPLN 33. Małkowski-Martech is a Polish producer of fire...
BUSINESS
The Press

GR0 Earns #1 On Comparably's Best Companies for Women, And Wins All Four Comparably Awards in Q4

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0, a leading SEO agency based in Los Angeles, announced today that it has won all four of Comparably's Q4 awards highlighting top companies, including Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Diversity and Best Companies for Women, for which it ranked #1 among top small-medium sized businesses. GR0 has previously earned five total Comparably awards in 2021, including Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

Marriott Needed Her Room & Moved All Her Stuff. Her Compensation Was…

Imagine being checked into your hotel for, I don’t know, say a business trip. You’re all unpacked and are a meeting when you notice you have a voice mail message:. “Hi this message is for Haley this is Kathy calling from the courtyard in Salt Lake City by the airport um I am so sorry to bug you we am just had a mess up with the rooms him and we need to get into your room that you had been checked into so we actually am moved your stuff down here to the desk um so when you get back just come down and get a key to a different room um I do apologize there was a little bit of a mixup in with the renovation they needed to get into the room that you had been checked into him if you have any questions or if you know anything just feel free to give us a call back the number is {redacted} once again I do apologize have a great day thanks bye…”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Press

Cowbell Cyber Executives Recognized as Top 25 InsurTech Executives of 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced its founder and CEO, Jack Kudale, and co-founder and CPO, Rajeev Gupta, have been named to the Top 25 InsurTech Executives by The Financial Technology Report. The Top 25 InsurTech Executives list highlights executives who bring to market innovative and secure solutions that provide businesses and individuals the best in insurance technology.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
Fast Company

Five predictions for the creator economy in 2022

There’s never been a more pronounced focus on the creator economy. Monetizing digital content is nothing new, but the pandemic turbocharged the sector as people turned to social and subscription platforms to supplement their income during stay-at-home measures—or out of boredom like many TikTok stars who joined the growing platform as something to do and found a full-time career.
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Production Companies in 2022 Will Need to Get Big or Go Home

The worldwide consolidation of independent production companies, which picked up pace in 2021, looks likely to continue through 2022 as the global streaming boom pushes up both demand and budgets for film and TV series. Beyond the planned multi-billion-dollar entertainment mega-merger of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, among the biggest content-centric deals of 2021 were Amazon’s $8.45 billion deal to buy MGM in May, Reese Witherspoon’s $900 million sale of her Hello Sunshine shingle (producer of The Morning Show and Big Little Lies) in August to a firm backed by private-equity giant Blackstone Group, Creative Artists Agency’s Oct. 4 acquisition of competitor...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Inks Strategic Partnership With DSA Systems

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has inked a strategic partnership with DSA Systems, a vehicle system diagnostics, and remote over-the-air OTA technology provider. The financial terms were not disclosed. DSA develops hardware and software solutions for enabling diagnostic processes at all stages of the vehicle life cycle. Mullen and DSA...
BUSINESS
The Press

MY FICTION TO OFFER STORYTELLERS EXPOSURE, EXPERTS & EDITORS

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As storytellers the world over decide to launch careers in the new year, Crazy Maple Studio, the next generation story publisher announces the world-wide launch of its author development platform, My Fiction (myfiction.com) in early January 2022. The newest addition to Crazy Maple...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Press

565107_6_.jpg

It's Time to Revive the Principles of Operation Warp Speed. Experienced leaders, whether in combat, on the gridiron, or in business, may not be able to fully anticipate every possible outcome, but they learn and adapt without hesitation.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Press

The Press

Designing the Future of Sleep Tech: Ergomotion Launches Non-Contact Health Sensors for Smarter Sleep at CES 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergomotion, the global leader of state-of-the-art adjustable bed base design and manufacturing, launches state-of-the-art, premier Non-contact Health Sensors on display in-person and virtually at Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) CES 2022 Show at Booth #8519. Ergomotion's Non-contact Health Sensors monitor subtle body movements...
ELECTRONICS
The Press

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

Bell-Ringing Ceremony in Celebration of Becoming a Public Company. REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PEGRU) ("Project Energy" or the "Company"), today announced it will ring the Opening Bell on the Nasdaq stock market on December 30, 2021. The newly public company began trading its combined Class A ordinary shares and warrants under the Ticker PEGRU on December 20, 2021. Separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "PEGR" and "PEGRW".
ECONOMY
The Press

UNice Hair New Year Sale

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a famous virgin human hair brand, UNice Hair will hold a New Year sale with great deals from 28th December to 3rd January, which can help customers close 2021 on a high note and set them up for a stylish new year.
HAIR CARE
The Press

NetworkTigers - Supplier of new and refurbished computer network equipment.

NetworkTigers Meraki Network Equipment End-of-Year Budget Spend Opportunity. SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetworkTigers, a seller of new and refurbished computer network equipment, has acquired a large quantity of Meraki network equipment in stock and available before the end of 2021 and while stocks last. Companies that need to satisfy EOY (end-of-the-year) budgets can purchase high-quality used unclaimed Meraki equipment at a fraction of the new cost.
COMPUTERS
The Press

Shaping the Future of Work for Introverted Types

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost two years after the pandemic redesigned the workplace, World Introvert Day (January 2) lets us reconsider the work world for those preferring Introversion--a group making up 57 percent of the global population. Many companies and employees will transition back to offices in...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Press

Amazon Alexa tells child to insert penny in electrical outlet

Yorkshire, U.K. – A child was nearly electrocuted this week after receiving a misleading instruction from Amazon Alexa. The young child asked the Alexa voice assistant to give a "challenge to do," according to BBC.com. Taking from a trending TikTok challenge online--"the penny challenge"--Alexa advised the child to touch a penny to the exposed, metal prongs between a half-inserted phone plug and an electrical outlet.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Brentwood, CA
