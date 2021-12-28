ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

THP: Vehicle catches fire, driver injured after I-81 crash in Greene Co.

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262nbU_0dXUScDz00

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured after a vehicle went down an embankment off Interstate 81 North in Greene County Monday night.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Hyundai Accent was heading north in the left lane shortly before 9 p.m. A second vehicle was driving in the right lane next to the Hyundai.

Bristol PD: Meth, heroin, and mushrooms among drugs found in man’s vehicle

The THP reports the second vehicle changed lanes and caused the Hyundai to swerve off the road. The Hyundai reportedly hit a guardrail and went down the embankment.

The Hyundai eventually came to an “uncontrolled final rest in the median, facing south.” According to the THP report, the Hyundai then “became engulfed in flames.”

The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire after responding to the scene, the report states.

Man arrested after fight at Kingsport gas station

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Sarah Massey, 41, of Greeneville. The report states Massey was injured in the crash.

No information was available regarding the second vehicle involved, and the THP reports it never made contact with the Hyundai. The second vehicle left the scene of the crash and continued driving north on the interstate.

Police: Suspect stole 2 vehicles from business in Bristol, Tenn.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Suspect in Russell County manhunt arrested Wednesday

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man previously sought by authorities in Russell County has been arrested. According to a post from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Ernest Scott Barton, 44, is in custody as of Wednesday. Barton was the subject of a manhunt conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Virginia State Police. He […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, TN
Greene County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Greene
WJHL

Man arrested after fight at Kingsport gas station

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a man was arrested after a fight at a Kingsport gas station spilled into Eastman Road on Christmas morning. Police officers responded to Zoomer’s at 1673 Fort Henry Drive just before 9 a.m. and found two men fighting in the middle of Eastman Road, according to a Kingsport Police […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police: Suspect stole 2 vehicles from business in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators in Bristol, Tennessee are searching for a suspect after two vehicles were stolen from a business. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states officers were called to 830 Windsor Avenue on Monday. A suspect had reportedly broken into the business and taken a ring of vehicle keys. […]
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#I 81#Traffic Accident#Greene Co#Hyundai#Bristol Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WJHL

Operation Holiday Hookup | 68 people indicted on drug charges in Southwest Va.

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A combined effort of several law enforcement organizations in Southwest Virginia led to 68 defendants being indicted on almost 300 total drug-related charges. A release from the office of Kyle Kilgore, commonwealth’s attorney for Scott County, the effort was codenamed “Operation Holiday Hookup” and led to a grand jury returning […]
WJHL

Bristol PD: Meth, heroin, and mushrooms among drugs found in man’s vehicle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say they found drugs, guns, and thousands of dollars in cash inside his vehicle. Bristol, Tennessee police arrested Joseph White, 37, of Kingsport, on Thursday. Officers responded to 470 Pinnacle Parkway in reference to a possible intoxicated man and found White at the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

WJHL

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy