CityTeam food truck delivered food to homeless encampments in San Jose on Christmas Day..

Oakland, California, has always lived in the shadow of San Francisco. Now, in one metric at least, it surpasses the city across the bay: homelessness. Oakland’s homeless rate , according to the most recent estimate, is 940 for every 100,000 residents, compared to San Francisco’s 906. In fact, Oakland now has the "distinction" of having the highest homeless rate in California — a significant distinction in the state that leads the nation in the total number of homeless and includes the five major U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest percentages of unsheltered homeless. California, like many other states, is failing the homeless because it has no strategy.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO