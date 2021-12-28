ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

CityTeam food truck delivered food to homeless encampments in San Jose on Christmas Day..

By Cityteam
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CityTeam Delivered To-Go Christmas Meals to Local Residents in Need with New Food Truck. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CityTeam, a non-profit organization serving the low-income...

