Comedy connoisseurs know: Matt Berry is a genius who should be cast in everything including the Star Wars universe. What Toast of Tinseltown — the Californicated spinoff of Berry’s Toast of London — presupposes is, what if he was? The trailer for Toast of Tinseltown shows our favorite actor of stage and screen (and voice-over booth) traveling to Hollywood with the intention of being in the latest Star Wars jawn. Knowing Toast’s luck, it hardly seems likely to come to fruition. And why is Clem Fandango in L.A.? We have our own rich-boy interns to nurture and cultivate. Toast of Tinseltown comes to BBC2 January 4.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO