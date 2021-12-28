ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo Will Say Goodbye to The Children's Place Next Month

By Sonia Ramirez-Muñoz
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX –– In just a few days, San Angelo will say goodbye to the Children's Place as the store announces it will permanently close its local store.

The children's clothing store inside the Sunset Mall will close its doors on January 26th, 2022.

Back in 2020, the company closed down one-third of its fleet, nearly 300 stores, as part of their new business tactic to reset the pricing and promotional strategy as "key driver of accelerated operating margin expansion."

San Angelo shoppers can enjoy a substantial discount on the remaining items in the store and online at the childrensplace.com.

Comments / 1

BlessYour❤
1d ago

What's new everything for the children comes to a end in this town! There is nothing for the children not even a pizza play place! Just roach infested cicis!🙄

Reply
3
San Angelo LIVE!

WINNER: The Best Christmas Lights in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – After a month of submissions, the 2021 San Angelo LIVE! Christmas decoration contest has come to an end.  The winner of the contest, selected by San Angelo LIVE! staff, is Jessie Flores located at the 1000 block of N. Monroe st. This home showed the full spirit of Christmas by its use of inflatables, entire coverage from lights on the trees, roof, and flag pole, and the North Star placed at the top.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Early Christmas Present: Southwest Blvd. Low Water Crossing Reopens Today!

SAN ANGELO – The low water crossing over Red Arroyo on Southwest Blvd. is re-opening to traffic today just in time for Christmas.   Here is the announcement from the city of San Angelo:  "The inside lanes of the low water crossing on Southwest Boulevard near McDonald's will open to the public Thursday morning, Dec. 23. The outside lanes will remain closed due to additional work before they can open to the public. Striping will be installed at the completion of the project once all concrete pavement is installed in the area. Open lanes will be divided with traffic markers." The heavily…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Iconic Favorite San Angelo Restaurant Shuts Down

SAN ANGELO – Owners of an icon in the San Angelo fine dining scene have announced the popular restaurant will cease operations Dec. 23, 2021.   The Silo House Restaurant located in the historic Chicken Farm Art Center on MLK Blvd. made the announcement on social media Friday.  Here is the post:  "It is with a heavy heart that we have come to a decision to close the restaurant. With our age, inflation, supply shortages, and the difficulty finding employees, we have chosen to step down. Susan and I have been blessed by your support over the years, so many good memories. Our last day of…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Kids Shop With A Cop During Operation Blue Santa

SAN ANGELO, TX –– On Saturday morning, kids across San Angelo joined members of the San Angelo Police Department and Goodfellow Air Force Security Forces for Operation Blue Santa –– Shop With A Cop event. The yearly event brings Christmas cheer to dozens of local families who may be facing an undue hardship this holiday season. Every year the San Angelo Police Officers Coalition reaches out to SAISD and asks administrators and teachers to identify kids who may not have the chance to celebrate the season of giving for a variety of reasons.  The selected families then receive a hand-…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

