San Angelo Will Say Goodbye to The Children's Place Next Month

SAN ANGELO, TX –– In just a few days, San Angelo will say goodbye to the Children's Place as the store announces it will permanently close its local store.

The children's clothing store inside the Sunset Mall will close its doors on January 26th, 2022.

Back in 2020, the company closed down one-third of its fleet, nearly 300 stores, as part of their new business tactic to reset the pricing and promotional strategy as "key driver of accelerated operating margin expansion."

San Angelo shoppers can enjoy a substantial discount on the remaining items in the store and online at the childrensplace.com.