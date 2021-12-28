Urgent IRS warning scammers will hijack your tax return using your Social Security number – here are ways to prevent it

THE IRS has issued an urgent warning that scammers will hijack your tax return using your Social Security number - here are ways to prevent it.

Tax-related fraud and identity theft have continued to grow throughout the years, as millions of people have become targets of identity theft.

Here are ways to prevent scammers from gaining access to your Social Security number and hijacking your tax return Credit: Getty

Tax refund identity theft fraud often starts when your Social Security number and other information are used to file a fraudulent tax return.

Taxpayers often discover the fraud when they later attempt to file their own returns, which is why it's essential to file your taxes as soon as possible.

Here are some helpful ways to prevent your SSN from being compromised:

Complete IRS Form 14039, Identity Theft Affidavit, if you have been a victim of identity theft.

Respond immediately to any IRS issued notice. Call the number provided on the IRS notice and verify you are talking to an IRS employee. If you don't get a clear answer, call the IRS directly at 1-800-908-4490.

Get An Identity Protection PIN: A six-digit number that prevents someone else from filing a tax return using your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. The IP PIN is known only to you and the IRS. The fastest way to receive an IP PIN is by using the online Get an IP PIN tool.

Most read in The US Sun

Don’t give out your SSN unless there’s a good reason and you’re sure who you’re giving it to.

Make sure your tax preparer is trustworthy before handing over your personal information.

COLA INCREASE

About 72million Americans will see a 5.9 percent Cola increase in January 2022, with some beneficiaries expected to see increased payments in just days.

The average cost of living allowance – or Cola, as it is commonly called – will increase by $92 per month from the start of 2022.

However, the exact amount for each recipient varies, per CNBC.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients will also benefit from the 5.9% increase, with the average monthly payments going up from $1,282 to $1,358 a month - $76.

The huge spike is down to a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the increase, the federal benefit will be at its highest point since 1982.

The estimated average Social Security payment for a retired worker will be $1,657 a month next year.

A typical couple’s benefits would rise by $154 to $2,753 per month.

Cola affects household budgets for about 1 in 5 Americans. That includes Social Security recipients, disabled veterans, and federal retirees, nearly 70million people in all.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS