Sarah Jessica Parker has closed her New York City flagship store due to COVID-19 and growing concerns surrounding the Omicron variant, the company announced on Tuesday. The SJP Collection boutique is located on 54th Street in midtown Manhattan and will remain closed until further notice. The company confirmed that they expect to reopen, either with limited capacity or by appointment. “It is our top priority to keep both our customers and staff safe and healthy,” Parker wrote on the brand’s Instagram account. “Keep following us here for updates as we work towards a safe reopening. We are so sorry for any inconvenience...

1 DAY AGO