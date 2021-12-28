ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland jury trials put on hold as COVID-19 omicron variant surges

By Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
 1 day ago
Jury trials will be rescheduled across Maryland as courts return to more restrictive protocols in response to a surge in COVD-19 cases as a result of the omicron variant.

The Maryland Judiciary announced late Monday that courts would be reverting to Phase III of the court system's five-phase reopening plan from Wednesday, Dec. 29, until at least Tuesday, Feb. 8.

District and circuit courts can hear specific case types remotely or in person, but jury trials are on hold until the Judiciary can re-enter Phase V of its reopening plan, according to a news release.

Jury trials that are already ongoing can continue, but any that are supposed to begin between Dec. 29 and Feb. 8 must be rescheduled.

The Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals will stay fully operational, but the chief judge will discretion over whether proceedings take place in person or remotely.

“As throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of the public, judges and judiciary staff remains our top priority. In an abundance of caution and through consultation with state leadership, I have made the necessary decision to revert back to Phase III operations. Although reduced in operations, our courts will continue to remain open, ensure access to justice, and provide fair, efficient, and effective justice for all,” Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty said in a statement.

The judiciary is requiring court visitors and employees to wear a mask, submit to a no-contact temperature check and verbal or written COVID-19 health screening questionnaire, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,800; Positivity Rate Reaches 17.58%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as hospitalizations topped 1,800, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 17,58%, a 1.04% increase since Monday. State health department data show that cases went up by 6,574, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 675,364 since the outset of the pandemic. Hospitalizations rose to 1,826, an increase of 112 patients in the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in adult care and 348 are adults in intensive care. There are 13 children in acute care and another...
MARYLAND STATE
Boston Globe

N.H. Superior Court jury trials to be paused in January due to COVID-19 surge

The New Hampshire Superior Court will postpone jury trials and grand jury proceedings statewide during January amid rising COVID-19 rates, officials said. “In working with various groups including judges, stakeholders, and public health consultants regarding COVID-19 concerns, I believe that it is prudent to postpone jury trials scheduled for January,” Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau said in a statement. “We are pausing jury trials because, in part, of the difficulty in managing a juror population who are increasingly having to drop out because of sickness or exposure and the unique challenges these proceedings entail.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Some 415 Marylanders died from COVID-19 in less than 30 days

For the first time in nearly a month, the Maryland Department of Health website has included information on the number of deaths across the state. The MDH website shows that at least 415 Marylanders died from COVID-19 between Dec. 4 and Tuesday bringing the state’s total to 11,437, The Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBAL Radio

Where to get COVID-19 test kits in Maryland

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maryland, some local health departments are providing COVID-19 rapid testing kits. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. Below is information on where to find COVID-19...
MARYLAND STATE
