The Portland-based Ben & Esther's vegan Jewish deli, bakery and bagel shop chain has announced the opening date for its first San Diego location. Named after the founder's grandparents, Ben & Esther's is a New York City-style Jewish deli and bakery that first opened in Portland, OR, in 2019. Although the concept initially sold animal products, it transitioned last year to be completely vegetarian, then this year to 100% vegan. The eatery offers a menu of New York style bagels with cream "cheese", deli sandwiches, knishes, matzo ball soups, lox made from carrots, whitefish made from hearts of palm, and a variety of pastries & sweets.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO