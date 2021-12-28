ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie parents face charges after 2-month-old hospitalized with broken bones

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Parents in Muncie are facing charges after their baby was taken to the hospital on Christmas Eve with multiple broken bones.

On Friday, Muncie police were called to the IU Ball Memorial Hospital for a 2-month-old with multiple broken ribs. The Muncie Police Department said an examination determined the baby had multiple rib fractures on both sides, a previously broken clavicle that was partially healed, bruising across the body and a possible femur injury that had not yet been confirmed.

Due to the severity of injuries, the baby was flown to Riley Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

MPD said they interviewed the baby’s parents — Faith Sharrock and Jason Gregory — as well as other adult members of their household. Police noted that everyone interviewed agreed the baby was in Sharrock’s care the majority of the time. Both Sharrock and Gregory stated that no one else had regular access to their baby, and that if anyone harmed their child, it had to have been one of them, according to MPD.

Court documents state that both Sharrock and Gregory admitted to regular drug use but denied harming their baby. Both admitted to noticing the bruises recently while bathing the child.

Referring to their child’s injuries, Sharrock told police that she believes she and Gregory “probably both did it,” and she later admitted to squeezing the baby hard with both hands while frustrated a couple of weeks ago, according to court documents.

Sharrock is facing charges of felony battery serious injury on juvenile and two counts of felony neglect of a dependent.

Gregory was charged with two counts of felony neglect of a dependent.

Comments / 6

Guest
1d ago

Jesus Christ.. when will the rights of people who do this to babies and children be changed .. They Should Have No Rights yet our laws protect them and allow them freedom to have more babies

Reply(1)
5
 

