ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Family of late IU police officer travels to Tournament of Roses Parade to see loved one honored for being tissue donor

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOIeS_0dXUQWo500

A late Hoosier will be honored during the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade.

The family of Indiana University South Bend Police Officer Levell Pace is traveling to Pasadena, California to see their loved one paid tribute to on the Donate Life float.

Pace died in 2002 unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 34. He had earlier been diagnosed with end-stage renal disease. Pace needed a kidney transplant and was set to be placed on the national transplant waiting list before he died.

Before his death, Pace elected to help others through tissue and cornea donation.

Pace widow’s Melissa and her sister Susan Jackson will be representing Pace in California.

“This trip is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. It’s so nice to see and have my husband remembered and honored on the Gift of Life float,” said Melissa.

The family will be accompanied by Marti Cooper​, a community outreach coordinator with Donate Life Indiana and Indiana Donor Network.

The group will take part in a private Donate Life rose placement ceremony Wednesday, then interact with other donor families before helping decorate the Donate Life float Thursday.

On Saturday, they will be in the grandstands watching for Pace’s floragraph in the parade.

Pace graduated from Jimtown High School in Elkhart, Indiana. After graduation, he worked various jobs until he became a security guard at Indiana University South Bend and ultimately, a police officer.

According to the Indiana Donor Network, more than 1,000 Hoosiers await a lifesaving organ transplant while more than 100,000 Americans are on the national transplant list.

You can find out more about becoming a donor at Donate Life Indiana .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Health experts ask Hoosiers to reconsider their New Year’s Eve plans after post-Christmas testing surge

INDIANAPOLIS — On the first Monday after the Christmas holiday weekend, Hoosiers reported waiting in hour-long lines at testing sites across Central Indiana. “We get all of those positive results,” said Shandy Dearth, director of the Center for Public Health Practice at IUPUI’s Fairbanks School of Public Health. “So the last few days we’ve had […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
State
California State
South Bend, IN
Society
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
FOX59

Why it might be time to upgrade your mask during this latest Omicron surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Local doctors and health experts say some Hoosiers may want to upgrade their masks to minimize their risk of COVID-19 infection. Daily COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations continue to climb in Indiana and Dr. Graham Carlos, Executive Medical Director at Eskenazi Health, said that is likely due to the emerging omicron variant. “The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Police#Roses#The Gift Of Life#Jimtown High School#The Indiana Donor Network#Hoosiers#Americans#Donate Life Indiana#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

7,967 new COVID-19 cases, 58 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 7,967 new positive coronavirus cases and 58 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.3% with a rate of 24.4% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.7% of samples tested this month, according […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
FOX59

CANCELED: Silver Alert declared for Jefferson County man

Update: Keith has been found. JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert. Police say Robert Mark Keith was last seen on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. He is a 60-year-old male and is 5’7″, 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old missing in Richmond

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for the 16-year-old boy has been canceled. Authorities said he was located and is safe. —————————————— RICHMOND, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing teen from Richmond. According to the Richmond Police Department, 16-year-old David Burton was last seen around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday (Christmas Day). He […]
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Franciscan Health expands services for growing Burmese population in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Franciscan Health Foundation announced on Monday that they received a $184,190 grant from the Cigna Foundation so they can improve their outreach efforts for the growing Burmese community in Indianapolis. The grant will fund the Burmese Community Health Worker (BCHW), who will provide “culturally appropriate” one-on-one assistance for Burmese Franciscan Health clients […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Dip in statewide graduation rates showing continued impacts of COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — New data from the Indiana Department of Education shows fewer high schoolers are graduating, indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to show substantial academic impacts. The data released Wednesday shows 86.69% of students in the Class of 2021 graduating. In comparison, before the pandemic, Indiana had an 87.29% graduation rate. The department […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman shot outside Castleton bar on Sunday dies from injuries

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said the woman shot outside Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton on Sunday morning has died as a result of her injuries. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near Castleton Square Mall. The woman was originally […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy