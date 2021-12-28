Tuesday forecast: Break from the rain

Look for a brief break from the rainy weather Tuesday as Southern California sits between winter storms.

Temperatures are expected to be on the cool side but skies will remain mostly sunny.

A new storm brings another chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Mostly clear skies are expected to return for the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 54 to 59 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: West swell

