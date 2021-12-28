ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday forecast: Break from the rain

By Tony Kurzweil, Henry DiCarlo
 1 day ago

Look for a brief break from the rainy weather Tuesday as Southern California sits between winter storms.

Temperatures are expected to be on the cool side but skies will remain mostly sunny.

A new storm brings another chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Mostly clear skies are expected to return for the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: High
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 54 to 59 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Low
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: West swell
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Winter storm to bring more rain and snow to SoCal

With more than 5 inches of rain in December and counting, Los Angeles will play host to yet another winter storm Wednesday that promises to bring even more moisture to the area through New Year’s Eve. The storm will keep temperatures below average while dropping rain and snow across the Southland. It is slated to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘It’s snowmaggedon’: Record-breaking Sierra snow buries towns

“Snowbound” was not a term Stephen Kulieke thought he would hear at the end of California’s driest year in a century, but that’s precisely the position the Sierra City resident found himself in this week. “It’s snowmaggedon,” said Kulieke, 71, whose mountain cabin was piled under at least 4 feet of powder Monday afternoon amid record-breaking snowfall in […]
ENVIRONMENT
More rain, snow coming to SoCal ahead of holiday weekend

The second of two storms forecast for this week is expected to hit Southern California on Wednesday, bringing more precipitation to close out a wet December and likely providing more snow for skiers. By Wednesday morning, a low-pressure trough will swing through Central California, “and there will be widespread rain south of it and through […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Record snow blankets Sierra Nevada, bolsters snowpack

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. Dangerously low snowpack levels in the Sierra took a turn for the better as the state Department of Water Resources reported on Monday that the snowpack was between 145% and 161% of normal across the range, with more snow expected. At Donner Pass in the Sierra, […]
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
3 months after Orange County oil spill, coastal cleanup declared complete

Nearly three months after an undersea pipeline spilled thousands of gallons of crude oil into the waters off Southern California, authorities have announced that coastal cleanup efforts are now complete. “After sustained cleanup operations for the Southern California oil spill, affected shoreline segments have been returned to their original condition,” officials said in a news release Tuesday. […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Las Vegas going ahead with New Year’s Eve bash despite COVID surge

Las Vegas isn’t canceling or scaling back plans for New Year’s Eve gatherings. More than 300,000 visitors are expected in town for events including a New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip that was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of ticketholders also are expected at a multi-stage outdoor […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
El Cajon-area plane crash victims identified as 2 nurses, 2 pilots

Two flight nurses and two pilots were the people killed when an airplane crashed and burned near San Diego earlier this week, acquaintances and authorities confirmed. The Learjet 35A went down in poor weather just after 7 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of El Cajon east of Gillespie Field, where authorities said it was […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
L.A. County reports 91% increase in COVID cases over past week

Los Angeles County reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, in one of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic. Reported cases have increased by 91% over the past week, jumping from 8,633 to 16,510 on Wednesday, according to the county’s Department of Public Health. Additionally, test positivity rates have more than doubled […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
California COVID hospitalizations top 4,000 amid omicron surge

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in California over the weekend reached levels not seen in months as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant caused major airline interruptions and sent throngs of people to testing sites. Officials said they expected Omicron’s spread to worsen in the coming weeks, with President Biden promising the federal […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. County reports ‘alarming’ spike in coronavirus test positivity, increasing hospitalizations

Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported an “alarming” spike in the region’s coronavirus test positivity rate and increasing hospitalization numbers. The county’s seven-day average daily positivity rate stood at 14.5% Tuesday, up from 4.7% one week before and 1.4% the week before that, on Dec. 14. “Most alarming is the increase in test positivity which […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
California 1st state to top 5 million COVID-19 cases

California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections, according to the state dashboard Tuesday, which was delayed by the holiday weekend. The grim milestone, as reported by the California Department of Public Health, wasn’t entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents poised for a surge in new […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
