Star Wars Fans Can't Wait For The Book Of Boba Fett Debut

The Book of Boba Fett premiered today, giving Star Wars fans their first new live-action story featuring the bounty hunter in years. The series, which takes place following Fett's apparent death in Return of the Jedi, was teased as a shock ending of the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Fans have long hoped for more live-action content from the fan-favorite character, who actually had relatively little screen time in the original Star Wars trilogy. The character, who debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special, became a fan-favorite due to his cool design, and as a result has been featured in dozens of stories over the years in spite of a fairly minor role (and embarrassing end) in the original Star Wars trilogy.
Comments / 0