Star Wars Fans Can't Wait For The Book Of Boba Fett Debut

To mark the occasion of five years since the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, director Gareth Edwards sat down with StarWars.com for an extensive retrospective interview about the 2016 movie and first spin-off in the franchise's history. The talk between the filmmaker and the official website for the series went through a wide range of topics like what it's like to film Darth Vader, his initial reactions to learning the plot of the movie, and also how it handled using Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia. Though Fisher herself wasn't in the movie, ILM recreated her iconic look from the original Star Wars for the film's last shot. Sadly, Edwards confirmed that he never got to meet Fisher before her death.

