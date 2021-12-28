ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Star Wars Fans Can't Wait For The Book Of Boba Fett Debut

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is coming tomorrow, and fans can't wait. The series, which takes place following Fett's apparent death in Return of the Jedi, was teased as a shock ending of the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Fans have long hoped for more live-action content from...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Why Harrison Ford Actually Hates ‘Star Wars’ So Much

Harrison Ford has been known to hate the Star Wars saga for a while now—so, why does he actually hate the franchise that catapulted him to fame? The 79-year-old actor, who is known for playing the role of Han Solo through the Star Wars saga, finally had his character killed off in the sequel trilogy and probably couldn’t be happier about that.
HARRISON, NY
ComicBook

Star Wars: Rogue One's Princess Leia Shot Was Final Footage Completed

This month marked five years since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released. In honor of this special anniversary, director Gareth Edwards had an extensive chat with StarWars.com about making the hit movie. Edwards talked about everything from his initial skepticism over the movie's plot to why filming Darth Vader is similar to filming a car commercial. During the interview, Edwards also talked about the infamous ending which featured the return of Princess Leia. One of the most surprising aspects of the film, both story-wise and technologically-wise, was how it ended right where the original Star Wars began. The scene featured actor Ingvild Delia standing in for Carrie Fisher. Turns out, the shot was the last thing in the movie to be completed.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Colin Wilson
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Jon Favreau
ComicBook

Star Wars: Rogue One Director Never Met Carrie Fisher Before Her Death

To mark the occasion of five years since the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, director Gareth Edwards sat down with StarWars.com for an extensive retrospective interview about the 2016 movie and first spin-off in the franchise's history. The talk between the filmmaker and the official website for the series went through a wide range of topics like what it's like to film Darth Vader, his initial reactions to learning the plot of the movie, and also how it handled using Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia. Though Fisher herself wasn't in the movie, ILM recreated her iconic look from the original Star Wars for the film's last shot. Sadly, Edwards confirmed that he never got to meet Fisher before her death.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

What Time Does The Book of Boba Fett Come Out? Release Time Revealed

It comes out on Disney Plus in the same manner as other Star Wars series!. Star Wars continues to expand the galaxy far, far away as the franchise enters into the small screens and making a difference in the story filling the lapses of the years between the films and other series. The Book of Boba Fett is the spin-off of The Mandalorian and it is about to be out on Disney Plus. What is the release time of the new show?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Fans#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Stories
GQMagazine

How Boba Fett Came Back From the Dead—Again and Again and Again

When it comes to iconic helmeted characters in the Star Wars universe, Darth Vader’s only competition is Boba Fett. Introduced to most people in The Empire Strikes Back (he technically first debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special of 1978, but the canonical importance of that tale is hazy at best) as one of many bounty hunters chasing the Millennium Falcon, Fett’s notoriety rests on his unique ability to best the biggest badass in the galaxy, Han Solo. Evocative as he was, Fett’s reputation was immediately torpedoed in Return of the Jedi when a malfunctioning jetpack sent him soaring into a Sarlaac pit to be swallowed alive.
MOVIES
NME

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ premiere delayed due to coronavirus

Disney’s red carpet premiere for Star Wars spin-off series The Book Of Boba Fett has been postponed due to concerns around the coronavirus. As omicron variant infections spike, Disney has delayed the premiere from January 4 at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood to February 8 – for an event that will celebrate the show’s season finale instead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: What Fans Are Saying About Chapter 1

The Book of Boba Fett premiered today, giving Star Wars fans their first new live-action story featuring the bounty hunter in years. The series, which takes place following Fett's apparent death in Return of the Jedi, was teased as a shock ending of the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Fans have long hoped for more live-action content from the fan-favorite character, who actually had relatively little screen time in the original Star Wars trilogy. The character, who debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special, became a fan-favorite due to his cool design, and as a result has been featured in dozens of stories over the years in spite of a fairly minor role (and embarrassing end) in the original Star Wars trilogy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Inverse

Book of Boba Fett creators may have revealed 2 shocking Star Wars cameos

Just Boba? Let’s face it, the trailers for The Book of Boba Fett are underwhelming. As cool as it is to see Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen kicking ass in the next streaming Star Wars TV series, we can’t help but ask if the show is only going to feature Boba Fett and Fennec Shand cleaning up the Star Wars underworld. Like the trailers for The Mandalorian in 2019, it feels like The Book of Boba Fett is hiding something big. Back before we met Mando, we had no idea Baby Yoda was coming. So what are they holding back this time?
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Premiere Event Officially Canceled

Since The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”) — which featured the shocking return of Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) — over a year ago, Star Wars fans have been anxiously awaiting a new live-action series. Although there have been two...
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Cast and Crew Unpack the Mystery of Boba Fett; Tease an Uneasy Alliance

Boba Fett has been a popular figure in the Star Wars community for decades. The iconic character survived the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi and made his official return in The Mandalorian season 2, and now Fett continues with his own story in The Book of Boba Fett, as he attempts to take over the underworld on Tatooine after unseating Bib Fortuna. As we know, Fett has developed an alliance with assassin Fennec Shand, though it sounds like that bond may be a little shakier than we may have initially thought.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Star Details Dave Filoni as Being a "Walking Encyclopedia"

Ever since Dave Filoni officially joined the galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Clone Wars, fans of the franchise have been impressed with his storytelling abilities, which he continued with projects like Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian. Not only is Filoni an impressive storyteller within the saga, but he brings with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the series, with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett star Jennifer Beals recently detailing how, as someone unfamiliar with the franchise, she could always rely on him to fill in any of her knowledge gaps for the series. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.
MOVIES
Kokomo Perspective

‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Inside the Mysterious Bounty Hunter’s Return to ‘Star Wars’ Universe

In a Star Wars Universe that has found great glory in returning favorites (Young Han! Old Luke! Baby Yoda!), there may be no resurrection more welcome than The Book of Boba Fett. As faithful fans of the franchise know, stoic bounty hunter Boba Fett is the space-set canon’s ultimate quiet masked antihero, a character who piqued great interest in the 1980 film Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back, met a ridiculous end in 1983’s Episode VI—Return of the Jedi and had his backstory told in the prequel films that followed. Finally, he’s back.
MOVIES
FanSided

Prepare for familiar Star Wars character cameos in The Book of Boba Fett

The countdown to The Book of Boba Fett is now in the single digits. The more info we don’t get about the upcoming Star Wars project closing in on its release, the more excitement for the series and all that lies within it builds. Interviews with the show’s creators suggest we’ll see more familiar characters than just Boba Fett himself.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy