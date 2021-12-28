ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County K9 finds missing 83-year-old woman

By Victoria Costa
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County K9 helped find a missing 83-year-old woman.

K9 Maggie and deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lighthouse Restaurant after the woman had been reporting missing for about 20 minutes, according to LCSO.

As part of Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Reunite Program, deputies, drones, and K9 Maggie arrived at the scene to assist with the search.

After approximately 30 minutes, the woman was found safe and was very thankful for the response provided by LCSO.

