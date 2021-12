As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, artist Amee Wilson recognized that there was definite room for improvement when talking about queer representation. Wanting to bridge the gap a bit herself, Wilson took it upon herself to turn queer stereotypes into funny and relatable illustrations that now have the internet's heart. Speaking to Bored Panda about how her Instagram page Queer Chameleon came to be, the artist explained that she was inspired to make a series about queer identity and sexuality after she got a lot of attention for a comic about a chameleon turning the colors of the pride flag.

