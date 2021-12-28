ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Federal agents cracking down on counterfeit NFL merchandise ahead of Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium

By Josh Haskell
ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0NSp_0dXUOlk000

If you're hosting the Super Bowl, there's no doubt your city will be flooded with counterfeit goods.

The 2022 Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, so agents with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations have already begun enforcement.

"The Super Bowl brings with it additional activity and tourism and there's a larger audience and consumer base for the goods," said Eddy Wang, the deputy special agent in charge of HSI Los Angeles.

At the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, federal agents working with local law enforcement partners seized $123 million worth of counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise.

"These are all profit-driven criminal activities so we don't know where those profits are going. They could go to the trafficking of firearms, trafficking of narcotics and even worse, to help promote foreign terrorist organizations," said Wang.

Counterfeit goods, which are mainly produced outside the United States, hurt the country's economy. Homeland Security Investigations also says with counterfeit goods, you don't know the materials being used or who's making the merchandise. They could be produced using child labor.

"We'll be working with the NFL to identify legitimate brand holders and retailers so if those goods are determined not to be legitimate and counterfeit, we'll be seizing those goods from those vendors," said Wang.

If you're shopping for Super Bowl merchandise, HSI Los Angeles says the number one thing to look for is: if the deals seem to good to be true, they probably are.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Sued For Not Paying His $33K-A-Month Rent For Months

Los Angeles, Ca – Birdman — born Bryan Williams — has been swamped with lawsuits for most of his decorated career and the 2020s are shaping up to be no different. According to RadarOnline, Stunna is being sued by Cycad Management for failing to pay five months of rent on his cozy Bel-Air mansion in California.
BASKETBALL
SPORTbible

Bloke Arrested For Impersonating Tom Brady To Sell Fake Engraved Super Bowl Rings

A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a New England Patriots player to try and sell Super Bowl rings with Tom Brady's name engraved on them. Police have confirmed that the bloke in custody, now known to be New Jersey local Scott Spina, has struck up a plea bargain with authorities which has seen him admit his guilt to five felony charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Forbes article points out obvious traffic issues at SoFi Stadium and its impact on Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood Mayor James Butts would love for the world to believe that everything is “hunky dory” in the city, which is a far stretch of the truth. Residents have been progressively removed from voicing their concerns about the most troubling issue in the city which is the traffic congestion generated from SoFi Stadium. The reality of this issue can no longer be ignored as the city prepares to host the Super Bowl in less than two months from today.
NFL
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy