ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

How To Properly Help A Friend Who Just Got Out Of Prison

thekatynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United States, about two million people are released from prisons every year. Many of these individuals have been living in a world where violence is a way of life and where drugs and other illegal activities were commonplace. When they get out, they may feel like there’s no turning...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ntdaily.com

How can I help my friend escape an abusive relationship?

Content warning: this article contains language and content related to domestic violence, viewer discretion is advised. One in four women will be a victim of domestic abuse in their lifetime. This statistic shows how prevalent this issue is in our communities. Picture this: You are driving down a street in...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Dundalk Eagle

Ask Stacy: How do I support my friend who is transgender?

Be sure to check out my Facebook page (www.facebook.com/askstacyssw), and remember to ask me your questions by sending me an email at askstacyssw@gmail.com. Question: Dear Stacy, I have a friend who identifies as transgender, and they are struggling with depression and other issues, and I am not sure how to support them. I just want them to see themselves the way I see them and be happy. What do you suggest?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Affordable Housing#Fbop
newschain

How to support your single friends who are isolating alone with Covid

Thankfully, most people who get ill with Covid are able to recover at home – but being unwell and having to isolate can still be horrible, whatever your circumstances. For single folks living alone, in some ways navigating aspects of catching the virus might be easier (at least you don’t have to worry about passing it on to anyone, each time you use the bathroom!). In other ways though, for some, there might be extra layers of anxiety that creep in: who’s going to fetch your shopping? Would anyone notice if you got really sick?
RELATIONSHIPS
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Elle Silver

My Ex Is Angry I Took My House Key Back

If you’re divorced with kids, it’s hard not to remain enmeshed with your ex-spouse. Woman photo created by freepik. I’ve been living apart from my ex-husband for seven years now. I have my own apartment and he has his. I live in a two-bedroom place. My ex has a one-bedroom apartment. Still, my ex and I remain a part of each other’s lives because we have two children together.
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Confession: The real reason my 5-year-old still sleeps in a crib

Confession: My son is 5. He sleeps in a crib. He's never asked for a "big-boy" bed. I've never suggested one. His crib, passed from his sister, now 10, to his brother, now 8, has been our 5-year-old's since a few months after he was born. My own mother, troubled...
KIDS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

After years of homelessness and inhumane temporary housing, my son and I are finally spending our first Christmas in our own home

In some parts of the UK, an estimated 1 in every 22 people are experiencing homelessness - living in temporary accommodation, hostels, or on the streets. Figures published in December 2021 by charity Shelter reveal that 274,000 people in England are currently recorded as homeless. Here, 37-year-old Sireena tells GLAMOUR...
HOMELESS
New York Post

The ‘troubling’ reason women are 15% more likely to die with a male surgeon

Women are at a potentially fatal disadvantage on the operating room table, according to a “troubling” new study of more than 1.3 million patients treated by 2,937 doctors. Gender presents a life-or-death risk for women, the study finds, with females 15% more likely to die or incur serious complications if operated on by a male surgeon, medical researchers at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee and University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada reported.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy