Toms River, NJ

Deck Fire At Toms River Home Under Investigation

By Alyssa Riccardi
 1 day ago
Photo courtesy Toms River Fire Bureau

TOMS RIVER – A fire that broke out overnight on a deck left minor damage to a home in the Point O Woods development in Toms River, officials said.

The incident occurred late Sunday night at a home on River Bend Drive. According to the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention, the fire was able to be contained to the deck but with “minor extension” to the interior of the home.

Although officials believe the fire was accidental, the cause of the fire is still under investigation by Toms River Fire Inspector Ryan LaVigne.

Toms River Volunteer Fire Company 1, Toms River Fire Company 2, East Dover Fire Company and the Island Heights Volunteer Fire Company 1 all responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

