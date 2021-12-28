22 Spartan to Spartan book recommendations

When I joined my partner in watching The Sopranos this spring (my first watch, a rewatch for him), I really didn’t know what I was in for. Sure, I’d heard about the show, but I thought it was just a mafia drama. Then these characters sucked me in (rude!). Their complicated personal lives, their moral and ethical dilemmas, the push and pull of their relationships — no wonder the show continues to be revisited 20+ years after it first aired. There are layers upon layers to dig into: gender performance and sexuality, the portrayal of Italian American culture, the consequences of and desensitization to violence, religion, generational trauma…I could go on and on. And inevitably, it got me thinking: What books like The Sopranos exist?
