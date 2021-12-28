ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens Hope to Have Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Back for Rams in Week 17

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 1 day ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens hope to have their full arsenal of quarterbacks in the lineup this week for a must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury. His main backup, Tyler Huntley, was a late scratch last week because of COVID-19.

Third-stringer Josh Johnson, who started in a 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, should also be available if needed.

"Hopefully, we’ll have Lamar back. Hopefully, we’ll have Tyler back, and we’ll still have Josh," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, those guys will all be working this week to get ready for this game.”

Jackson has not practiced since injuring the ankle three weeks ago against the Browns. He didn't even travel with the team to Cincinnati last week.

Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, He also leads the team with 767 yards rushing.

The Ravens are cautiously optimistic that Jackson can return to practice this week.

“I’m looking forward to that. We’ll see as we get to Wednesday and see where we’re at with that,” Harbaugh said.

In two career starts, Huntley has thrown for 434 yards and produced four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). His 434 yards and four total touchdowns are the most by a Ravens’ homegrown quarterback in the first two starts of a career.

Johnson made his first start in three years last against the Bengals after Huntley went down with the virus. He was able to run the offense but he could not keep pace with his counterpart Joe Burrow, who threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson was 28 of 40 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Ravens have full confidence in Johnson if Jackson and Huntley are not available.

"Josh did a great job," Harbaugh said. "The guy comes in here; he’s been here for a little over a week. To play the way he played and to understand the offense, just to get us out of the huddle and get us lined up was an accomplishment. To get the cadence call was an accomplishment. That’s not easy. That’s really challenging, especially in an environment like that – it was a playoff environment.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Browns
The Baltimore Sun

After missing 2 games with ankle injury, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice Wednesday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, raising hopes that he’ll be ready to return for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson hadn’t practiced since the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12, when he was carted off the field with an ankle injury. He was also inactive for the Ravens’ past two games, losses to the Green Bay Packers ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RavenCountry

Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Continues to Produce Without Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has not slowed down with quarterback Lamar Jackson out of the lineup. In fact, he's been even better. With Jackson sidelined the past three games with an ankle injury, Andrews has become a popular player for backups Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson, catching 29 of 34 targets for 376 yards with four touchdowns.
NFL
101.5 The BUZZ

Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Ravens to take first place in the division. They still have 2 games left in the season. Via Fox19 On Sunday, the Bengals broke the tie for first place in the AFC North by beating the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. With a franchise-record 525 passing yards from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, […]
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

After Week 16, What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

With only two games left in the regular season, the NFL’s top teams are still jockeying for position. Six teams have clinched playoff berths while eight teams are mathematically eliminated, leaving 18 teams to duke it out for the eight remaining playoff spots. Winning one extra game can mean the difference between hosting postseason games […]
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Get Key Players Back for Rams Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got back some key reinforcements for a critical Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens activated outside linebacker Justin Houston, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, and defensive backs Jimmy Smith, Chirs Westry, and Geno Stone from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
RavenCountry

Week 17: Ravens Vs. Rams Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at Baltimore Ravens (8-7) The Ravens are underdogs by 3.5 points (SI Sportsbook) Television: Fox/WBFF (Baltimore) Stream: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Local Radio: (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) Mobile: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website;...
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
433
Followers
931
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy