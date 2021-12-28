Ravens Hope to Have Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Back for Rams in Week 17

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens hope to have their full arsenal of quarterbacks in the lineup this week for a must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury. His main backup, Tyler Huntley, was a late scratch last week because of COVID-19.

Third-stringer Josh Johnson, who started in a 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, should also be available if needed.

"Hopefully, we’ll have Lamar back. Hopefully, we’ll have Tyler back, and we’ll still have Josh," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, those guys will all be working this week to get ready for this game.”

Jackson has not practiced since injuring the ankle three weeks ago against the Browns. He didn't even travel with the team to Cincinnati last week.

Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, He also leads the team with 767 yards rushing.

The Ravens are cautiously optimistic that Jackson can return to practice this week.

“I’m looking forward to that. We’ll see as we get to Wednesday and see where we’re at with that,” Harbaugh said.

In two career starts, Huntley has thrown for 434 yards and produced four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). His 434 yards and four total touchdowns are the most by a Ravens’ homegrown quarterback in the first two starts of a career.

Johnson made his first start in three years last against the Bengals after Huntley went down with the virus. He was able to run the offense but he could not keep pace with his counterpart Joe Burrow, who threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson was 28 of 40 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Ravens have full confidence in Johnson if Jackson and Huntley are not available.

"Josh did a great job," Harbaugh said. "The guy comes in here; he’s been here for a little over a week. To play the way he played and to understand the offense, just to get us out of the huddle and get us lined up was an accomplishment. To get the cadence call was an accomplishment. That’s not easy. That’s really challenging, especially in an environment like that – it was a playoff environment.