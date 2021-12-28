ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Dark Star Orchestra Postpones Four-Night New Year’s Run In New York

By Kel Kawas
liveforlivemusic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Star Orchestra has announced the postponement of its four-night New Year’s run in New York on December 29th–January 1st. This decision comes after members of the band’s touring party tested positive for COVID-19. “Dark Star Orchestra has made the difficult decision to postpone our scheduled...

liveforlivemusic.com

Comments / 0

