The Phoenix Suns lost their immaculate battle with the Golden state Warriors two nights ago, relinquishing their hold on the West by a half game now. Normally regular season games are just that—regular season games. But during this one, a few things caught my eye that I would like to point out, and to be honest, I am a little bit worried about how a potential series could play out between these two teams.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO