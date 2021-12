AMSBIO has announced a new range of kits, media and reagents to assist in the development of cultured meat products - an exciting new area of food technology. Cultured meat, also known as synthetic, artificial or in-vitro meat, is created by harvesting animal cells that are then placed in a bioreactor and fed with nutrients to help tissue growth. The driving force behind this rapidly expanding area of food technology is that the production of cultured meat requires far fewer animals to be farmed - so that a shift to cultured meat would reduce the production of greenhouse gases by livestock, as well as mitigating disease outbreaks (which can cross the species barrier to infect humans), and the welfare issues caused by industrialized farming and slaughter of animals.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO