Vegas police searching for truck driver in deadly hit-and-run

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly early morning crash on Tuesday in the east part of town.

Officers say an apparent hit-and-run involving a pedestrian happened on Charleston Boulevard between Hollywood Boulevard and Treeline Drive around 5:45 a.m.

Charleston was closed at the scene while investigators continued their investigation.

Detectives later said they are looking for the driver of a 12-15-foot box truck, possibly a Ford E-Series with damage to the right side and missing the right side lower mirror.

Police urged if anyone has further information to contact the traffic bureau at 702-828-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Debra Pellersels
1d ago

too much party and no morals at all. hope they catch this driver and Locke them away for life or better yet public hanging

