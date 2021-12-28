Vegas police searching for truck driver in deadly hit-and-run

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly early morning crash on Tuesday in the east part of town.

Officers say an apparent hit-and-run involving a pedestrian happened on Charleston Boulevard between Hollywood Boulevard and Treeline Drive around 5:45 a.m.

Charleston was closed at the scene while investigators continued their investigation.

Detectives later said they are looking for the driver of a 12-15-foot box truck, possibly a Ford E-Series with damage to the right side and missing the right side lower mirror.

Police urged if anyone has further information to contact the traffic bureau at 702-828-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.