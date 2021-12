It seems that 2022 is shaping up to be a very interesting year. We have rumors suggesting that Samsung may finally launch the Galaxy S21 FE in the first week of January, followed by the Galaxy S 22 Series by the end of February. But it seems that we will get more devices from other well-known brands, as rumors suggest that the new OnePlus 10 series will also arrive around the end of the first quarter of 2022. And it seems that OnePlus’ new flagship phones will feature significant improvements, or at least that’s what Digital Chat Station claims.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO