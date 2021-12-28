ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Luther Wilson Jr.

WVNews
 1 day ago

OAKLAND — Luther “Buster” Wilson Jr., born Sept. 27, 1955, in Baltimore, passed from this life to heaven on Dec. 25, 2021, at his home in Oakland after a battle with cancer. Buster is survived by his wife of 48 years, Connie. He is...

www.wvnews.com

Related
kogt.com

Greeta Ann Watson

Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
ORANGE, TX
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
WSJM

James Arthur Plangger

James “Jim” Plangger, 82, of Eau Claire passed away at home on Dec. 21, 2021. Jim was born Nov. 25, 1939 in St. Joseph, to Arthur and Bertha Plangger. He and his brother, Dave, attended school in Berrien Springs where Jim was a class member of the 1958 Shamrocks. He and his classmates still met monthly for breakfast and he had attended as recently as two weeks ago.
Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Dorothy Jean Newsom

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Dorothy Jean Newsom, 65, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette at 11:30 a.m. with David Hunter officiating. Visitation service will be from 11 a.m. until service time in the cemetery. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Newport Buzz

RIP Donald C. Berry

Donald C. Berry, 76, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Donald was born on September 25, 1945, in Newport, RI, to James and Myrtle (Peckham) Berry. He served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy before becoming a refrigeration technician at Raytheon where he retired.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
Sandusky Register

Daniel B. Harvey

SHELBY — Daniel B. Harvey, 74, of Shelby, went to rest eternally in his heavenly home on Dec. 22, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, after a brief illness. He was born on March 6, 1947, in Coeburn, Virginia, to the late Emmitt Pridemore and Vesta Mae (Musick) Harvey.
SHELBY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 12/22/21

A funeral service will be held for Terry Allen Unverzagt, age 65 of Austin and formerly of Dexter at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23rd at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Dexter, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22nd at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday morning. Interment will take place at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Dexter.
AUSTIN, MN
WVNews

Covid stole new mom's live but not her legacy

MORGANTOWN — The new dad, and his napping baby boy: Most of the time, Zach Evans will just stand there, taking in the miracle that is his son, Luke. Most of the time, the house is quiet — too quiet, after what happened —but this kind of solitude is, well, different.
MORGANTOWN, WV
rdrnews.com

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
ROSWELL, NM
gilavalleycentral.net

Larry Mortensen

Larry Mortensen, of Safford, entered life eternal Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, at the Sandstone of Tucson Rehab Center. Larry was 81. Private Family Graveside Services for Larry were conducted Friday, December 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in the Virden Cemetery. Larry is survived by: his daughters, Larri Kaye, Karen...
SAFFORD, AZ
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Maria T. Williams

Mrs. Maria T. Williams, of Bascom, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Friday, December 24, 2021, in the Courtyard at the Millpond in Marianna, Florida. Mrs. Williams was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Greenwood, Florida. Graveside celebration of life services will be held...
BASCOM, FL
Sandusky Register

Mattie Ruth Irby

SANDUSKY — Mattie Ruth Irby, of Sandusky, transitioned from this life on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Firelands Regional Medical Center. Mattie was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi, on Thursday, Feb. 29, a leap year. She resided in Sandusky for 70 years. Mattie was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist...
SANDUSKY, OH
WVNews

Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses recently recorded in the Lewis County Clerk’s Office:. Joseph Allen Woods, 47, Alum Bridge, to Melissa Annmae Mathess Alfred, 42, Alum Bridge. Ryan James Brady, 36, Elyria, OH, to April Dawn Chapman Boyles, 37, Elyria, OH. Adam Lane Jeffries, 28, Ashland, KY, to Emily Michelle Hathaway, 26,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Republic

Joyce A. Sessions

Joyce A. Sessions, 73, of Westport, passed away at 2:24 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Four Seasons Health Care Center in Columbus. She was born on January 26, 1948 in Shelbyville, the daughter of Willie Clyde &Nellie Marie (Tungate) Caldwell. Joyce had been raised in the Hope and Clifford area and has been a resident of Westport since 2008. She graduated from Hauser High School in 1966. She retired from the Dept. of Defense Finance &Accounting Center in 2012 after 33 1/2 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandchildren, puzzles, reading and watching movies. She married Peter J. “Pete” Sessions in Columbus on November 24, 1967 and he preceded her in death on February 4, 2019. Other survivors include her sons, Rob (Kim) Sessions of Hope, Chris (Lisa) Sessions of North Vernon, and Josh (Ashley) Sessions of Hope; her sister, Lucille Bailey of Clifford and her brother, Willie Ray (Mary) Caldwell of North Vernon; her 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Peter J. Sessions. The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Bass &Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. Burial will follow at the Flatrock Baptist Cemetery in Clifford, Indiana. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Wounded Warrior Project. We ask visitors to follow social distancing guidelines once inside the funeral home masks are recommended. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WESTPORT, IN
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
yourdailylocal.com

Marsha Logan

I was born April 25, 1957, in Warren, Pa., to Dr. Joseph and Emily Mull. I grew up on Church Street in Sheffield and graduated from Sheffield High School and the Warren County VoTech School in 1975 and from Jamestown Business College in 1978. On Sept. 8, 1978, I married...
WARREN COUNTY, PA

