Luther Wilson Jr.

Joyce A. Sessions, 73, of Westport, passed away at 2:24 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Four Seasons Health Care Center in Columbus. She was born on January 26, 1948 in Shelbyville, the daughter of Willie Clyde &Nellie Marie (Tungate) Caldwell. Joyce had been raised in the Hope and Clifford area and has been a resident of Westport since 2008. She graduated from Hauser High School in 1966. She retired from the Dept. of Defense Finance &Accounting Center in 2012 after 33 1/2 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandchildren, puzzles, reading and watching movies. She married Peter J. “Pete” Sessions in Columbus on November 24, 1967 and he preceded her in death on February 4, 2019. Other survivors include her sons, Rob (Kim) Sessions of Hope, Chris (Lisa) Sessions of North Vernon, and Josh (Ashley) Sessions of Hope; her sister, Lucille Bailey of Clifford and her brother, Willie Ray (Mary) Caldwell of North Vernon; her 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Peter J. Sessions. The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Bass &Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. Burial will follow at the Flatrock Baptist Cemetery in Clifford, Indiana. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Wounded Warrior Project. We ask visitors to follow social distancing guidelines once inside the funeral home masks are recommended. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

