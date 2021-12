When we wrote about the potential replacements for Chris Godwin a week ago, we thought we had it all figured out. And as it turned out, we didn't have anything figured out. At least for Week 15. Fortunately for the Buccaneers, they had an ace up their sleeve in the form of Cyril Grayson Jr., who played a total of 70 offensive snaps over the course of his entire career before logging 53 in Sunday's game against the Panthers, alone.

