All of Naadam’s Cozy, Sustainable Cashmere Is on Sale Through the End of the Year

Although it might feel like a total blur, 2021 is officially coming to a close, which means now's the time to reflect on the past 365 days and get started on your list of resolutions for the new year. One beauty resolution in particular worth making? Upgrading your range of makeup and tool staples—which can easily be done before the ball drops thanks to Colourpop's super rare end-of-year sale. Now through December 31, the brand is offering up to 25 percent off on their bevy of artist-level eyeshadow palettes, brush sets, lipsticks and more to help prepare your rotation for 2022. Here, we've rounded up the 15 essential Colourpop products to snag this month before the sale comes to a close on New Year's Eve.
Comments / 0