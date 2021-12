There is so much that goes on during the Christmas season, so many different wonderful messages about things like family, kindness, and generosity that it can become difficult to focus on any one thing. It’s a bit like having 10 desserts in front of you, all of them among your favorites. If you take all 10, you’ll have just a little bit of each one, but perhaps not enough to satisfy your craving for any one item. Sometimes I think Christmas becomes like that—we’re so busy trying to experience and do all of it that we don’t meaningfully experience or do any of it! The heart of Christmas, of course, is the incarnation: that God Himself has become completely human, just like you and me, while still remaining completely God. What would Christmas look like if the incarnation is at the center of our celebration?

