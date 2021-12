It’s the holidays, an amazing time of year for many, but it’s also a difficult time of year for some. "When people say it’s the happiest time of the year, for a lot of people it’s not the happiest time," explained Dr. Daniel Bober, a psychiatrist and addiction medicine physician. "It’s the most stressful. It brings up a lot of conflicts sometimes within families. It brings up your financial struggles because there you are, you’re running around trying to get gifts for everyone, and then you put COVID on top of that, and it’s really the perfect storm of misery for some people."

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO