ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ottawa Senators sign top prospect Tyler Boucher to entry-level contract

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AviE6_0dXUKWap00
Tyler Boucher Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Tyler Boucher’s college career will last just 17 games, as the Ottawa Senators have signed the top prospect to an entry-level contract. Now ineligible to return to Boston University, Boucher is expected to be loaned to the Ottawa 67’s of the OHL, the CHL team that selected him in 2019. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion had this to say:

"We’re pleased to have Tyler under contract. He’s a power forward who plays a heavy, physical game. He’s driven, is strong with the puck, has a big shot and goes hard to the net. His good hands in tight areas will be of particular benefit to him going forward. We expect him to be an important part of this team’s future."

Boucher, 18, was selected 10th overall in this year’s draft, picked just before Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger. A member of the U.S. National Team Development Program for the past several years, he played 17 games at Boston University this season and recorded just three points. Boucher had been invited to the U.S. Summer Showcase in June, but didn’t manage to earn a spot on this year’s World Junior team. He’ll be eligible again next year and should have a better chance after playing at the OHL level, where his offensive game should find more room to operate.

The son of longtime NHL goaltender Brian Boucher, he should have lots of support as he makes the switch to OHL hockey. Brian Boucher also played in the CHL, taking his talents to the WHL to play for the Tri-City Americans. His son will now try to make a similar transition before making the leap to the NHL down the road, and the Senators will be there to guide him the whole way.

Another one of the team’s high draft picks, Boucher was nevertheless selected a little higher than many expected. Ranked 25th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and 29th by TSN’s Bob McKenzie, most thought he’d come off the board right around the end of the first round. Instead, the Senators obviously saw a player that could support some of their other high-end talent with his physical brand of hockey, something that didn’t diminish even in a more limited role at BU. At the CHL level he should be able to use that power and strength to find some more space.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning place goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, four others in COVID protocol

The COVID test results are in for the Lightning and the end result is that they’ll be missing several players for the next little while. Bryan Burns of Tampa Bay’s team website relays that goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott, center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, and assistant coach Rob Zettler have all been placed in COVID protocol.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils-Penguins postponed due to COVID

Another day, another postponement. The NHL announced that the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins will not play Tuesday due to “COVID-related issues” affecting the Devils. That means New Jersey is now off through the holiday break, as its game Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens was previously postponed.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-round pick Zach Senyshyn requests trade from Bruins

The third member of the Boston Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round trio, Zach Senyshyn is also the one with the fewest NHL games played. He’s played just 14 times at that level, recording a goal and three points. For the Providence Bruins, he’s been a strong contributor, wearing an “A” as an alternate captain the last two seasons and registering 92 points in 213 games. But now he wants out.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Boucher
Person
Pierre Dorion
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former NHL star Bobby Ryan headed to Spengler Cup

When Canada pulled out of the upcoming Spengler Cup, the tournament added a sixth team, known as the Bern Selects. The team that was chosen is made up of players from across the Swiss league mostly but also has a familiar face to many NHL fans. Bobby Ryan will participate...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL postpones Tuesday's Coyotes-Kraken game

And then there were eight. The NHL has announced another postponement, this time between the Seattle Kraken and Arizona Coyotes. The Tuesday night game will be rescheduled for later this season, after another Seattle player tested positive for coronavirus. As Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times writes, the team abruptly canceled practice today–Yanni Gourde had already taken the ice–as they waited for confirmation on the positive result.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks place Calvin De Haan in COVID protocol

The Chicago Blackhawks were one of the few teams left in the league without a player in the COVID protocol — until now. Calvin de Haan was added to the protocol Monday, meaning they won’t be able to get through the holiday break unaffected. Notably, de Haan missed the last two games with what was dubbed a “non-COVID illness.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ottawa Senators#Chl#The U S Summer Showcase#World Junior#Ohl#Whl#Americans#North American#Nhl Central Scouting#Tsn
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov behind schedule with injury recovery?

When Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov was expected to miss eight to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery for a lower-body injury, it appears he’s well behind schedule in his recovery. The early point of that timeline would have had him returning now, but Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News mentions that the blueliner is still very early in the rehab stage and doesn’t appear to be close to returning. Knyzhov very quietly played in all 56 games for San Jose last season, collecting 10 points while logging nearly 17 minutes a night on the back end. This slow recovery will make it tough for them to rely on his return in the second half, which means the team may need to look to the trade market to try to add some low-cost depth.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza placed in COVID protocol

The Buffalo Sabres already had their games this week postponed, but that was supposed to be due to a COVID outbreak with their opponent, the Columbus Blue Jackets. Perhaps it wasn’t only that, however, as the Sabres have now also added Vinnie Hinostroza to the protocol. With the games postponed, the Sabres have returned Casey Fitzgerald to the AHL.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Doug Armstrong, Bill Guerin no longer involved in Olympic selections

The NHL isn’t going to the Olympics, and that doesn’t mean just Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane. The active NHL executives and coaches who previously were announced will also be pulled out. That means, for instance, that Bill Guerin is no longer the general manager of Team USA, and Doug Armstrong is no longer with Team Canada.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL to shut down from Dec. 22-25

The outbreak of COVID-19 cases across the NHL have finally come to a head. Multiple sources, including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, are reporting that the league will announce a shutdown from Wednesday, Dec. 23 though Christmas Day on Saturday, Dec. 25. While many of...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson enters COVID protocol

The COVID issues continue to pile up in Seattle. The latest addition to the COVID protocol is defenseman Adam Larsson, the team announced. The Kraken already have their next two games postponed, with the league announcing a postponement of Tuesday’s match-up with the Arizona Coyotes earlier on Monday. Larsson...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Kevin Hayes, Hurricanes' Brendan Smith enter COVID protocol

A pair of Metropolitan Division players have entered the COVID protocol Monday, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers have announced the absences of Brendan Smith and Kevin Hayes, respectively. The Flyers were set to take on the Washington Capitals Tuesday and Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, but will now have...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL officially withdraws from Olympic participation

Though there have been signs for weeks and reports over the last few days, the NHL had not officially confirmed whether or not they will be participating in the Olympics ... until now. The league has issued a statement from commissioner Gary Bettman explaining their withdrawal from the Games, noting the same “profound” disruption that they had warned about.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks place star defenseman Brent Burns in COVID protocol

When the San Jose Sharks experienced their COVID outbreak earlier in the season, one of the key names that went unaffected and helped carry them through was Brent Burns. The veteran defenseman has played in all 30 of the team’s games so far this season, but that may be about to change. Burns has been added to the COVID protocol, though his placement there is apparently retroactive to Dec. 17. That means he would be technically eligible to return for the Sharks’ next game, currently scheduled for Dec. 27, should he pass all of the medical testing.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

758
Followers
2K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy