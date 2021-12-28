ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Anti-microbial activity of Rosmarinus officinalis and Zingiber officinale extracts on the species of the genus Candida and on Streptococcus pneumonia.

By Abstract Author(s): S Akroum
 3 days ago

[Anti-microbial activity of Rosmarinus officinalis and Zingiber officinale extracts on the species of the genus Candida and on Streptococcus pneumonia]. OBJECTIVE: Identifying plant extracts that could be used as new treatments for candidiasis and Streptococcus pneumoniae infections. METHODS: In this work, we tested the activity of the...

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
2 Plant Extracts That Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease

The extracts work by preventing the build up of sticky amyloid beta in the brain. Compounds found in carrots and green tea have been shown to reverse Alzheimer’s, research finds. The plant-based treatment was able to completely restore the memories of mice in the study. Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is a...
SCIENCE
Dietary sugars, microbial acids and dental/gut disease – a deeper dive.

A look at how dietary sugars can negatively effect the dental and gut health of your pets. Since as early as 1912, research has shown that in dogs, excessive quantities of glucose (such as rice, fruits, and honey) within their diet, together with meat, can lead to a variety of negative health consequences. For example, increased calcium oxalate crystal formation in the kidneys that are microscopically present in urine, which coincides with mucous gastritis – a condition that inflames the stomach lining.3 When excessive sugar is present in an animal’s diet, one of the waste products from microbial sugar fermentation is oxalic acid.5-6 Research from over the past 7 years shows that organic acids, like oxalic acid, can be produced by specific species of the dog’s oral and gut microbiomes that are linked to inflammation and chronic inflammatory diseases, such as gum disease. These organic acid fermentation products negatively impact your pet’s immune system. Dietary sugars can effect both cats and dogs, and result in changes within their overall dental and gut health.
LIFESTYLE
and-A Comparison of Antioxidant and Immunomodulatory Activities of Standardized Fruit Extracts in Human Neutrophils and Caco-2 Models.

Monika E Czerwińska, Agata Bobińska, Katarzyna Cichocka, Tina Buchholz, Konrad Woliński, Matthias F Melzig. Fruits ofandare representative plant materials traditionally used in Europe and Asia, respectively, in the treatment of diabetes and diabetes-related complications, which are often mediated by pathogenic inflammatory agents. Additionally, due to the fact of mutual infiltration of Asian and European medicines, the differentiation as well as standardization of traditional prescriptions seem to be crucial for ensuring the quality of traditional products. The objective of this study was a comparison of biological activity of extracts from fruits ofandby an assessment of their effect on reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation in human neutrophils as well as cytokines secretion both in neutrophils (tumor necrosis factor, TNF-; interleukin 8, IL-8; interleukin 1, IL-1) and in human colon adenocarcinoma cell line Caco-2 (IL-8). To evaluate the phytochemical differences between the studied extracts as well as to provide a method for standardization procedures, a quantitative analysis of iridoids, such as loganin, sweroside, and loganic acid, found in extracts offruits was performed with HPLC-DAD. All standardized extracts significantly inhibited ROS production, whereas the aqueous-alcoholic extracts were particularly active inhibitors of IL-8 secretion by neutrophils. The aqueous-methanolic extract offruit, decreased IL-8 secretion by neutrophils to 54.64± 7.67%, 49.68 ± 6.55%, 50.29 ± 5.87% at concentrations of 5, 50, and 100 µg/mL, respectively, compared to LPS-stimulated control (100%). The aqueous extract offruit significantly inhibited TNF-release by neutrophils at concentrations of 50 and 100µg/mL. On the other hand, the aqueous-ethanolic extract offruit showed the propensity to increase TNF-and IL-1secretion. The modulatory activity of theextracts was noted in the case of secretion of IL-8 in Caco-2 cells. The effect was comparable with dexamethasone. The content of loganin in aqueous and aqueous-methanolic extract offruit was higher than in the aqueous-ethanolic extract offruit, which was characterized by a significant quantity of loganic acid. In conclusion, the immunomodulatory effect observed in vitro may partially confirm the traditional use offruits through alleviation of the development of diabetes-derived inflammatory complications. Loganin and loganic acid are significant markers for standardization ofandfruit extracts, respectively.
WILDLIFE
Moringa oleifera Lam. seed extract protects kidney function in rats with diabetic nephropathy by increasing GSK-3β activity and activating the Nrf2/HO-1 pathway.

Ying Wen, Yanyang Liu, Qi Huang, Rong Liu, Jing Liu, Fengyu Zhang, Shao Liu, Yueping Jiang. BACKGROUND: Moringa oleifera Lam. (M. oleifera) seeds are widely used in traditional folk medicine and as nutritional supplements in the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. Published research showed that M. oleifera seeds (MOS) have pharmacological activities such as blood glucose-lowering, anti-inflammatory, and antitumor effects. However, experimental evidence on the use of MOS to treat diabetic nephropathy and its underlying mechanisms were rarely reported.
SCIENCE
Assessment of the anti-cancer efficiency of silver Moringa oleifera leaves nano-extract against colon cancer.

Assessment of the Anti-Cancer Efficiency of Silver Moringa oleifera Leaves Nano-extract against Colon Cancer Induced Chemically in Rats. Wael Mahmoud Aboulthana, Wafaa Ghoneim Shousha, Ehab Abdel-Raouf Essawy, Mahmoud Hosny Saleh, Alaa Hamed Salama. Article Affiliation:. Wael Mahmoud Aboulthana. Abstract:. BACKGROUND: Colorectal cancer (CRC) categorized as the most common type of...
CANCER
Wildlife
Science
Sustained release ashwagandha extract shows stress-reducing activity

Ashwagandha root extract sustained-release capsules may boost memory and focus, while also improving sleep quality and lowering stress levels, says a new study. The study used the Prolanza-branded ashwagandha product from Inventia Healthcare Ltd. and Laila Nutraceuticals, and found that 90 days of supplementation led to improvements in psychological well-being in addition to the benefits for cognition, sleep, and stress.
PHARMACEUTICALS
An In Vitro Anti-Cancer Activity ofEssential Oil by Inducing Apoptosis in Human Gastric Cancer Cell Line.

Wongwarut Boonyanugomol, Kamolchanok Rukseree, Pornpan Prapatpong, Onrapak Reamtong, Seung-Chul Baik, Myunghwan Jung, Min-Kyoung Shin, Hyung-Lyun Kang, Woo-Kon Lee. : The effects ofessential oil (OTEO) against gastric cancer remain unknown and merit investigation.: In the present study, the anti-cancer activity of OTEO was examined in a human gastric cancer cell line (AGS). After OTEO treatment, AGS cell viability was determined by an MTT assay, and inhibition of metastasis was determined by cell migration and invasion assays. The expression of apoptosis-related genes in treated AGS cells was determined by qRT-PCR.: OTEO significantly decreased AGS cell viability in a dose-dependent manner (IC163.42µg/mL) and effectively inhibited cell migration and invasion. Morphological examination demonstrated that OTEO induced cell shrinkage, chromatin condensation, and fragmentation, which are considered typical morphologies of apoptotic cell death. Pro-apoptotic genes (,, and) were significantly up-regulated, while anti-apoptotic genes (and) were significantly down-regulated after treatment with OTEO. In addition, significantly increased gene expression was detected for,, andin AGS cells exposed to OTEO. GC-MS analysis demonstrated that the major compound of OTEO was caryophyllene (25.85%) andα-pinene (11.66%).: This in vitro study demonstrates for the first time that OTEO has potential anti-gastric cancer activity and may induce apoptosis in AGS cells through extrinsic and intrinsic pathways.
CANCER
Secoiridoid dimers and their biogenetic precursors from the fruits of Cornus officinalis with potential therapeutic effects on type 2 diabetes.

Zhong-Can Peng, Jun He, Xue-Ge Pan, Jia Zhang, Yu-Ming Wang, Xian-Sheng Ye, Cong-Yuan Xia, Wen-Wen Lian, Yu Yan, Xiao-Li He, Wei-Ku Zhang, Jie-Kun Xu. Cornusdiridoid A-F (1-6), six unusual cornuside-morroniside secoiridoid dimers, and their possible new biogenetic precursor, 3″,5″-dehydroxycornuside (7), together with four known secoiridoids (8-11), were obtained from the fruits of Cornus officinalis. Their structures were elucidated on the basis of various spectroscopic and chemical methods. A plausible biosynthetic pathway of compounds 1-11 was proposed. The α-glucosidase inhibitory, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities of these isolates were evaluated. Some of them emerged out as potent antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory and free radical scavenging agents. Molecular docking was also carried out for antidiabetic target α-glucosidase to investigate thepossible binding modes of the most potent α-glucosidase inhibitor, vincosamide (9). These results revealed that the secoiridoids from C. officinalis fruits may be served as new potential antidiabetic agents to prevent and treat type 2 diabetes.
WILDLIFE
A microbial metabolite linked to fat accumulation

Whether and how host energy metabolism can be controlled by commensal microorganisms remains controversial. New work shows that the microbe-derived metabolite Î´-valerobetaine contributes to obesity and hepatic steatosis by modulating mitochondrial fatty acid oxidation and increasing lipid storage in the adipose tissue and liver. To first identify microbiome-dependent...
SCIENCE
Strains—not species—of gut microbes hold key to health and disease

Every day, the billions of bacteria that inhabit your digestive system change; the food you eat, medications you take, and germs you're exposed to make some bacteria flourish more than others. Scientists know that this ever-shifting balance of gut microbes is linked to your health and disease, but have struggled to pin down what makes one microbial balance better than another.
HEALTH
The effect of allicin on the proteome of SARS-CoV-2 infected calu-3 cells.

The Effect of Allicin on the Proteome of SARS-CoV-2 Infected Calu-3 Cells. Kirstin Mösbauer, Verena Nadin Fritsch, Lorenz Adrian, Jörg Bernhardt, Martin Clemens Horst Gruhlke, Alan John Slusarenko, Daniela Niemeyer, Haike Antelmann. Article Affiliation:. Kirstin Mösbauer. Abstract:. Allicin (diallyl thiosulfinate) is the major thiol-reactive organosulfur compound produced...
SCIENCE
Moringa oleifera-supplemented diet protect against cortico-hippocampal neuronal degeneration in scopolamine-induced spatial memory deficit in mice: role of oxido-inflammatory and cholinergic neurotransmission pathway.

Samuel Adetunji Onasanwo, Vanessa O Adamaigbo, Olusegun G Adebayo, Spiff E Eleazer. The therapeutic and pharmacological management of Alzheimer's disease (AD) is generally considered a major concern in ethnomedicine. Moreover, plant-based foods containing flavonoids were previously reported to show neuroprotective effects by modulating self-aggregation of amyloid-β (Aβ)/or tau peptide into oligomers and fibrils, associated with the pathogenesis of AD. This study investigated the impact of Moringa oleifera-supplemented diet (MO-SD) in scopolamine-induced spatial memory deficit in mice. Mice were partitioned into two phases with five groups each (n=6) and pretreated intraperitoneally with scopolamine (1 mg/kg) prior the daily oral administration of MO-SD (1 %, 5 % and 10 %) for 7 and 14 days. Spatial memory function was assessed using the Morris water maze (MWM) test. Thereafter, markers of cholinergic system inhibition (Acetylcholinesterase; AChE) and oxido-inflammatory stress (Malonaldehyde, MDA; Nitrite; Superoxide Dismutase, SOD; Tumor necrosis factor-alpha, TNF-α) and histo-morphology of the cortico-hippocampal neuron were measured. The scopolamine treatment led to loss of spatial memory function in mice spatial exploration of the escape platform in the MWM test. Meanwhile, treatment with MO-SD attenuated loss of spatial memory function via significant decrease in escape latency, significant increase in the frequency of cross with time spent in the platform quadrant. Furthermore, scopolamine treatment altered the endogenous antioxidants and pro-inflammatory mediators, elevated acetylcholinesterase activity and promoted chromatolysis of the cortico-hippocampal neuron. However, MO-SD significantly ameliorated oxido-inflammatory stress, restored cholinergic transmission via acetylcholinesterase inhibition and maintains neuronal integrity in the mice brain at both phases. These results suggest that Moringa oleifera-supplemented diet may serve a potential therapeutic and possible pharmacological macromolecule for preventing loss of neuronal cells and management of Alzheimer's disease.
SCIENCE
Anticonvulsant activity of methanolic extract of Withania cogulans in mice.

Anticonvulsant activity of methanolic extract of Withania cogulans in mice. Zenat Fatima Khattak, Bushra Ansari, Muhammad Jamal, Abdul Aleem Awan, Muhammad Azhar Sherkheli, Rizwan Ul Haq. Article Affiliation:. Zenat Fatima Khattak. Abstract:. Mental and neurological diseases including depression, Parkinson's disease, dementia, epilepsy, anxiety disorders and bipolar disorders account for a...
SCIENCE
Effect of Withania somnifera hydroalcoholic extract and other dietary interventions in improving muscle strength in aging rats.

Vandana Panda, Amol Deshmukh, Asawari Hare, Sneha Singh, Lal Hingorani, S Sudhamani. BACKGROUND: Aging leads to loss of skeletal muscle, diminished muscle strength, and decline in physical functions. OBJECTIVE: This study evaluates Withania somnifera and some dietary interventions to combat muscle weakness in aging rats. MATERIALS AND METHODS: Rats (12-13...
Mechanistic aspects of medicinal plants and secondary metabolites against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

Mechanistic Aspects of Medicinal Plants and Secondary Metabolites against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Curr Pharm Des. 2021 ;27(38):3996-4007. PMID: 34225607. Abstract Author(s):. Khojasteh Malekmohammad, Mahmoud Rafieian-Kopaei. Article Affiliation:. Khojasteh Malekmohammad. Abstract:. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a highly pathogenic virus, is responsible...
SCIENCE
Effects of mixed of a ketogenic diet in overweight and obese women with polycystic ovary syndrome.

Effects of Mixed of a Ketogenic Diet in Overweight and Obese Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. Raffaele Ivan Cincione, Francesca Losavio, Fabiana Ciolli, Anna Valenzano, Giuseppe Cibelli, Giovanni Messina, Rita Polito. Article Affiliation:. Raffaele Ivan Cincione. Abstract:. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a commonly occurring endocrine disorder characterized by hirsutism,...
FITNESS

