Hutchinson, KS

Fire damages 2 homes in Hutchinson

By Ryan Newton
 1 day ago

(Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Monday battling two house fires.

One was reported in the 500 block of E. 2nd St. around 5:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find an unoccupied home fully involved and implemented measures for protection for the house to the east. The fire was brought under control about an hour later. The American Red Cross was called to assist a resident of the home. The fire is still under investigation.

Autopsy reveals 17-year-old Cedric Lofton’s death in custody ruled a homicide

Following that fire, a second house fire was reported at 110 Carlton Road just after 8:30 a.m. Most of the fire was found on the exterior of the home. The department said there was some minor fire extension into the roof’s soffit. Investigators determined that the fire had started due to discarded ashes into the trash bin from a fireplace.

KSN News

Hutchinson Fire Department: 5 structural fires extinguished in 3 days

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) has had its hands full this week, extinguishing a total of five structural fires. HFD would like to remind everyone to please use caution with the colder temperatures coming in. Use caution when discarding ashes and/or cigarettes, preferably into a non-combustible container with a lid. In […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Fiery Graham County car accident sends one man to the hospital

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to a Facebook post by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Graham County First Response crews were dispatched to an accident located south of St. Peter on the Graham and Trego County line Wednesday just before 7 a.m. The Graham County First Response crews arrived to find the vehicle […]
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
Hutchinson, KS
KSN News

Man killed after being hit by vehicles in Topeka Tuesday morning

TOPEKA. Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has not yet identified a man killed after being hit by several cars Tuesday morning. According to the TPD, authorities received a call just after 7 a.m. that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. A preliminary investigation by police indicated a man was in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Remembering North Newton Police Officer Brian Rousseau

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton-area law enforcement community is remembering the life of Brian Rousseau, after the North Newton Police officer died after health complications from the coronavirus. For those who knew him, they say he defined the first responders way of life. In other words, he put others before himself. It wasn’t too […]
NORTH NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Nebraska man charged in crash that killed 4 from Kansas

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts of a motor vehicle in connection with a crash that killed four people from Kansas earlier this year. Ronald Dubas of La Vista was charged in Cass County earlier this month. Dubas posted bail and is out of jail ahead of […]
NEBRASKA STATE
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced to 43 months in death of Haley Collins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old Wichita man will spend 43 months in prison following his sentencing Wednesday afternoon in Sedgwick County District Court. Sedgwick County District Court Judge Dave Dahl also ordered Steven Speakman to spend an additional 24-months under post-release supervision and pay $17,109 in restitution. Speakman and the victim, Haley Collins, were […]
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

North Newton police officer dies from COVID

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A police officer with the North Newton Police Department died on Tuesday from complications related to COVID-19, the city’s Facebook page posted. Forty-six-year-old Brian Rousseau had been with the department since 2018, after a nearly 18-year tenure with the Newton Police Department. “Brian was very dedicated to the profession. He […]
NORTH NEWTON, KS
