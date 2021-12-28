Alabama DC Pete Golding is in no rush to become a head coach

Henry To’oto’o came to the University of Alabama from the transfer portal under expectations. Alabama lacked elite performances at middle linebacker in 2019 and 2020, so fans looked to To’oto’o as the answer for the Crimson Tide. He arrived in the summer with two years of experience from Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder gained praise from defensive coordinator Pete Golding and earned a starting job. He has endured good and bad moments, but the California native has become an impact player for Alabama. To’oto’o got stronger throughout the season and has himself in a position to secure a national championship. He leads the defense for total tackles (102) and has 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble. Golding continued his praise for To’oto’o in Monday’s presser.

