This is cinematic indie-pop at its finest. The rich vocals and lush, groovy production are irresistible!. Quinn Christopherson conveys confidence in his vulnerability, making this a striking and moving track. He explains the meaning: “Loaded Gun’ is a love letter to younger me. I wrote this thinking I’d never get to play music out of Alaska. So much so that I almost talk myself out of it in the bridge of the song. ‘What if I go & it’s all the same, a bar in a town that won’t remember my name, rhubarb pie to remind me of home, you’ll never make it on your own.’ I was trying to protect myself in case I never got to go. I feel so proud when I get to sing this song away from home because it proves me wrong as the narrator. And I really wanted to be wrong,”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO