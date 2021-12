The Kansas City Chiefs are peaking at the right time. With eight straight victories and a sixth straight division title claimed in the AFC West, the Chiefs are once again rolling with the top seed in the AFC in hand, for now at least, with only two games left to play. Given their momentum, it makes sense that they are favored in Week 17. But the Chiefs also know they cannot overlook a young Cincinnati Bengals team that’s also beginning to find its mojo.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO